New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed two bills and an executive order on Tuesday requiring law enforcement officers across the state to wear body cameras.

“Body cameras are a wise all around investment in public safety and justice,” Murphy said in a livestream of the signing. “When used properly, they ensure that there’s an impartial record of the facts that can be used in investigations in our courts, or to provide the best possible training for our police, ensuring that all departments across the state are adhering to uniform rules and requirements for body camera use is critical for this technology to be successful.”

The two bills require officers to wear body cameras, and regulate their use. Murphy also signed an executive order establishing a 14-member interagency working group to provide tech-related recommendations for easing implementation.