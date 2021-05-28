Why is it still so hard to see police bodycam footage in Pennsylvania?

Police body cameras are a rare tool that can help secure criminal convictions and hold police officers accountable. The recordings theoretically make it harder for police to lie about what happened, and, in turn, for citizens to lie about police.

“It is an absolute key to police accountability,” said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, describing the dual benefits in an interview with WHYY. “And it’s an absolute key to our ability to prove cases against people who have committed crimes.”

But for the general public, getting a glimpse of any body or dashcam footage is a rare feat, partly thanks to a Pennsylvania law that intentionally makes it hard to access.

While Pennsylvania’s restrictions on police footage aren’t necessarily worse than other states, advocates say access could and should be improved. Some have filed legal challenges or introduced legislation to loosen guidelines, and the governor says he’s open to reviewing or revising the laws.

The Walter Wallace Jr. shooting last fall marked the first time video of a police shooting was released by Philadelphia Police Department, ever. Although Wallace’s family asked for its release, it was voluntarily made public by the PPD and DAO — rather than through this formal request process.

Introduced in Philly in 2014, bodycams are worn by a little over half the city’s patrol officers. But ADA Tracy Tripp, who heads the DAO’s Special Investigations Unit, has never even received a request to see footage from the cameras.

“I am the one who would get those requests,” Tripp said. “And I have never gotten one.”

Why not? Tripp cited the convoluted and time-consuming requirements of the state transparency law, called Act 22. For example, applicants must submit requesting forms in person or via certified mail. And they have to do it within 60 days of an incident.

“Requests must be submitted via personal delivery or certified mail — Well, that’s silly, right? And why is there a 60-day time limit there? That seems arbitrary,” Tripp said. “I think there does need to be a high bar, but I don’t think it needs to be an impossible bar.”

That Tripp hasn’t seen any requests doesn’t necessarily mean zero people have asked, however. What she does know is that police have never forwarded any to her.

PPD spokesperson Sgt. Eric Gripp said the office had received 19 requests for video since 2017, but said none were ever forwarded to the DAO. That’s an important detail because the DAO has final say over release of any footage that becomes evidence in a criminal investigation –– potentially anything from videos of police shootings to clashes between cops and protestors.

“The [PPD] does not have a memorandum of understanding with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office to review Act 22 body camera requests, nor is it required to under the Act,” said.

Open records advocates say this is part of the problem with Act 22: it defers to police departments, which can work against the stated purpose of equipping officers with cameras.

“It doesn’t work. You’re at the mercy of the police department,” said Paula Knudsen Burke, a Pennsylvania-based attorney for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. “The entire law could use review.”

Some in Pennsylvania say change is long overdue.

“Think of how challenging the George Floyd case could have been if no one had videotaped it,” said Pennsylvania State Rep. Dan Miller, who has authored legislation to loosen access to police videos. “There’s no point in police recording everything if the public never gets to see it, or has to jump through all these hoops to see it.”

Others aren’t waiting for new legislation. Terry Mutchler, a Dilworth Paxon attorney and onetime director of the state’s Office of Open Records, is currently representing reporters seeking bodycam footage in one of the first legal challenges to the law.

She says the decision could set a far-reaching precedent for how the system works in Pennsylvania.

“[Act 22] is a signature open records law and yet there’s no case law here,” Mutchler said. “This is a critical time to carve out what Act 22 means, in practical terms.”