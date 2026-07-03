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Americans celebrate Independence Day on July 4, but the vote that severed the colonies from Great Britain actually took place two days earlier.

So why did July 4 become the nation’s birthday?

Historians say the answer lies not in the moment Congress declared independence, but in how the news spread, how Americans commemorated it and how generations of political leaders and citizens transformed the date into a national holiday.

The vote before the Fourth

On April 19, 1775, the first shots in what would become known to Americans as the Revolutionary War rang out in Concord and Lexington, Massachusetts, beginning a slow march toward the creation of the United States of America.

It was an important moment. Colonists, angry with King George III of Britain over a list of grievances — a lack of self-determination, the forcing of colonists to house military troops and, of course, “taxation without representation” — had already been bothered by the monarch’s iron-fisted rule for years. Protests over the king’s policies had led to incidents such as the Boston Massacre and the Boston Tea Party.

Twenty-seven such grievances were enumerated in the Declaration of Independence, many of which share a theme, said Andrew Shankman, chair of the history department at Rutgers University-Camden.

“A lot of the grievances, such as taxing without representation, suspending trial by jury and virtually every other grievance they’re making, has something to do with the idea that there is a rule of law that government should be answerable and accountable to,” he said. “The British government under King George III in 1776 ceased to be under the authority of a rule of law.”

On June 7, 1776, Virginia delegate Richard Henry Lee introduced a resolution in the Second Continental Congress proposing independence for the American colonies. Congress then appointed a committee of five delegates — including Thomas Jefferson — to draft a declaration explaining the colonies’ reasons for seeking independence in case Lee’s resolution was passed.

Emma Hart, director of the McNeil Center for Early American Studies and a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, said many colonies were still unsure about breaking away from Great Britain, but support had grown since Thomas Paine published his famous anti-imperial essay “Common Sense” earlier that year.

“It was far from a given, right up until the last minute… so there was a lot of humming and hawing before they finally took the plunge,” Hart said. “Paine’s ‘Common Sense’ made them believe that it was a chance worth taking.”

The Second Continental Congress voted in favor of Lee’s resolution on July 2.

For some, at the time, that was the moment that created the new nation. John Adams wrote to his wife that the day would “be the most memorable Epocha, in the History of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival.”

“It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade with shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this continent to the other from this Time forward forever more,” he concluded.