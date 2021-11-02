2021 Election

2021 Election: In-person voters in N.J., Pa. cast their ballots

The inside of a polling location in Pennsylvania

Election Day is underway, with polls open in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

The polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday in New Jersey with this big question: Who will be the next governor? Will voters choose Gov. Phil Murphy to make him the first Democrat to win reelection to the state’s top post in 44 years, or elect his Republican challenger, former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli?

Voter Jamie Lerman thinks the race will be close because former President Barack Obama came out to campaign for Murphy. “You don’t call out the big guns if it isn’t close,” Lerman said.

In the predawn hours, voters trickled into a polling place in Shamong, Burlington County. John Seeley said he was voting Republican to remove Murphy from office. “We really need some help,” Seeley said. “The way Murphy handled things during COVID, acting like a king laying down mandates and everything else, is going to bite him.”

Seeley said he came physically to vote because he “doesn’t really trust” mail balloting. He noted he’s “vaccinated and wants to do it the old-fashioned way.”

Cherry Hill voter June Li also said she came out in person because she does not “believe in a mail-in ballot.”

Jessica D’Angelo wears a mask outside a polling place
Jessica D’Angelo said the most important issue that brought her to the polls in Bucks County, Pa., was the school board race outside her polling place in Perkasie, Pa., on Nov. 2, 2021. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Some Republicans suddenly pushed back against voting by mail in 2020, such as former President Donald Trump saying it was illegal for Michigan to mail ballot request forms to all registered voters, and that expanding mail ballots would be bad for Republicans. Much of his attacks on voting by mail have been debunked, even by the FBI while Trump was president.

By September, Pennsylvania had already performed two post-2020 reviews — in one, counties all audited 2% of their votes, as required by state law. The state also performed a risk-limiting audit in nearly every county. Both audits confirmed the results of the election, which President Joe Biden won by more than 80,000 votes.

As of last week, thousands of New Jersey residents had already cast their ballots by mail or at early voting centers. In addition to the governor’s race, all 120 seats in the state Legislature are up for election.

In Pennsylvania, the polls opened at  7 a.m. and will stay open until 8 p.m.

“I like voting in person,” said Jessica Spangler, who lives in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood. “I like doing it the day of. I know it’s kind of dorky, but it excites me.”

Voters can vote in person, or drop off a mail ballot at one of the city’s secure drop boxes. (Millions of voters applied for mail ballots for the 2020 election.)

One question in Philadelphia is whether District Attorney Larry Krasner will win another four years, which is likely because voters in the city overwhelmingly pick Democrats.

Jessica Spangler stands outside her polling place wearing a mask that says, "VOTE"
Jessica Spangler stands outside her polling place in Fishtown. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)

Spangler said she was voting for Krasner: “I enjoy being in a place where we’re trying to do something progressive, and we have someone that’s trying something outside the box to see how progressive ideas work in the real world.”

Dennis Weiss, who also lives in Fishtown, was against Krasner, saying Krasner is letting criminals go.

“He’s not prosecuting people,” Weiss said. “We have to do something about the murder rate in the city of Philadelphia, and we have to do something about our police force. Take care of (them.)”

There are also judicial candidates on the ballot, some of whom are basically guaranteed a seat while other courts have more contested races.

School board races get heightened attention

In the suburban counties, school board races are taking on unusually high profiles this election season because some have become proxies for big national debates on COVID-19 policies and how to teach race and history in schools. Conservative think tanks, media outlets, and law firms have cited critical race theory, an academic framework that is mostly taught in universities, as a reason to block lessons on race and gender. The attention has led to a wave of political spending in school board elections, mostly from Republicans.

In Bucks County, a steady stream of voters arrived at Pennridge South Middle School in Perkasie Tuesday morning, and several cited the school board election as a big motivator for coming out to the polls.

In August, the Republican-controlled Pennridge School Board voted, 6-1, to pause its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives, in part due to parent complaints over school curriculum and reading materials.

Diana Long stands outside with an "I Voted" sticker on her jacket
Diana Long and her two children graduated from the Pennridge school district in Perkasie, Pa., and she said it concerned her that board members were trying to change the curriculum outside her polling place in Perkasie, Pa., on Nov. 2, 2021. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

“I don’t like the sound of banning books or restricting education,” said voter Diana Long, who graduated from the district, as did her two children. “I don’t like 10 people trying to decide what the whole entire school is going to learn.”

Long said the current school board is trying to control the curriculum, and the way that history is taught, in a way that makes her nervous.

“They say, `Keep the politics out of it,’ but it doesn’t seem like that,” she said.

Voter Eileen Hartman said that she doesn’t want “different ideologies imposed on kids,” and that schools should focus on “what we have in common … instead of what divides us.”

“I’m a Republican, and it’s very important for me to keep our traditions, keep America America, keep our children just learning regular reading, writing, arithmetic, and the history of our country, and just being patriotic,” said Hartman, whose now-grown children grew up in the Pennridge School District.

In September 2020, Trump announced a commission to promote “patriotic education” and a grant to develop “pro-American curriculum” in response to schools teaching American history that better acknowledges slavery and systemic racism. The federal government does not have jurisdiction over school curriculum.

  • David O’Donnell stands outside a polling place
    David O’Donnell, a retail manager and a first-time candidate running for school board, stands outside the Pennridge South Middle School in Perkasie, Pa., on Nov. 2, 2021. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A closeup of an
    In Pa., voters will decide on judicial contests and suburban school board races. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A closeup of
    Committee people in Perkasie, Pa., hand out celebratory voting stickers at the Pennridge South Middle School polling place on Nov. 2, 2021. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • George Pavlonsky wears a face mask in a parking lot
    George Pavlonsky, a retired teacher in the Palisades school district, said he wanted to see more balance in the local government in Quakertown, Pa., outside his polling place on Nov. 2, 2021. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Lawn signs are pictured for school board candidates
    In Bucks County, Pa., school board seats are contentious on Election Day, Nov. 2, 2021. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Bruce Cavanagh smiles for a photo outside his polling place
    Bruce Cavanagh said he’s an American patriot and a veteran who always votes no matter what outside his polling place in Quakertown, Pa., on Nov. 2, 2021. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Juxtaposed Republican and Democrat school board nominee posters on display outside Pennridge South Middle School
    Juxtaposed Republican and Democrat school board nominee posters on display outside Pennridge South Middle School in Perkasie, Pa., the site of a contentious school board race in Bucks County, on Nov. 1, 2021. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Outside the polling place at Congreso Education and Training Center
    Outside the polling place at Congreso Education and Training Center in Fairhill. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)

