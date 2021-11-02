2021 Election: In-person voters in N.J., Pa. cast their ballots

The polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday in New Jersey with this big question: Who will be the next governor? Will voters choose Gov. Phil Murphy to make him the first Democrat to win reelection to the state’s top post in 44 years, or elect his Republican challenger, former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli?

Voter Jamie Lerman thinks the race will be close because former President Barack Obama came out to campaign for Murphy. “You don’t call out the big guns if it isn’t close,” Lerman said.

In the predawn hours, voters trickled into a polling place in Shamong, Burlington County. John Seeley said he was voting Republican to remove Murphy from office. “We really need some help,” Seeley said. “The way Murphy handled things during COVID, acting like a king laying down mandates and everything else, is going to bite him.”

Seeley said he came physically to vote because he “doesn’t really trust” mail balloting. He noted he’s “vaccinated and wants to do it the old-fashioned way.”

Cherry Hill voter June Li also said she came out in person because she does not “believe in a mail-in ballot.”

Some Republicans suddenly pushed back against voting by mail in 2020, such as former President Donald Trump saying it was illegal for Michigan to mail ballot request forms to all registered voters, and that expanding mail ballots would be bad for Republicans. Much of his attacks on voting by mail have been debunked, even by the FBI while Trump was president.

By September, Pennsylvania had already performed two post-2020 reviews — in one, counties all audited 2% of their votes, as required by state law. The state also performed a risk-limiting audit in nearly every county. Both audits confirmed the results of the election, which President Joe Biden won by more than 80,000 votes.

As of last week, thousands of New Jersey residents had already cast their ballots by mail or at early voting centers. In addition to the governor’s race, all 120 seats in the state Legislature are up for election.