Murphy, Ciattarelli make their final pitches to N.J. voters as thousands already cast ballots

With less than one week before Election Day in New Jersey, voting is well underway as thousands of residents have already cast their ballots by mail or at early voting centers.

Arguably the most closely watched race is at the top of the ticket where both candidates for governor are painting each other as extremists who will take the state in the wrong direction.

Republican gubernatorial challenger Jack Ciattarelli has been traveling up and down the turnpike meeting as many voters as possible.

Meanwhile, Democratic incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy has been bringing in the party’s star power to boost his campaign.

On Saturday, Murphy received praise from former President Barack Obama in Newark. The governor was in Trenton by Sunday, where South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn brought him to the stage during a “Souls to the Polls” rally.

“He could bring in the ghost of FDR — I don’t give a damn. We’re winning on Nov. 2,” Ciattarelli told the crowd at the New Italy American Society in Vineland Monday afternoon, hours after Murphy had appeared with President Joe Biden during an official visit to tout his infrastructure plan. Murphy’s campaign is planning a get-out-the vote rally with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at Rutgers University on Thursday.

Vineland was one of several campaign stops in South Jersey for the former assemblyman, who claimed he has spent more time in this part of the state than any other gubernatorial candidate, calling the region critical to his victory.

“I’m looking for a clean sweep here in South Jersey,” he said.

The region is the only one in the state where Ciattarelli has been consistently competitive with Murphy. According to the Monmouth Poll in September, both candidates are neck and neck there — a change from August, when the region was “slightly tilted” more towards Ciattarelli. Murphy has sustained his lead in the denser enclaves of Central and North Jersey for the last couple of months in Monmouth polls.

While Murphy has also spent time campaigning in South Jersey, there is more at stake for Ciattarelli, who has fought to gain name recognition statewide and to appeal to moderate voters who largely approve of the governor’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.