For the first time, South Jersey residents Paul and Monique Wylie spent their Sunday going from church to the voting booth.

“It gives us the opportunity to show the younger generation that we’re out here voting, and we set a good example,” said Monique Wylie, who voted with her husband at the Willingboro Public Library after attending worship earlier in the morning at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Burlington.

The couple was among many New Jersey residents who took part in “souls to the polls” on Sunday, a civil rights era-Black church tradition that has become a national movement and has now expanded to the Garden State as it rolls out its first-ever early, in-person voting period. On the first day, 19,426 people cast ballots at early voting sites, according to a report from the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University.

Churches across the state plan to dedicate one of the two Sundays in the nine-day early voting period, which began on Saturday and ends on Oct. 31, to the event, in which congregations go together to the polls in an effort to mobilize Black voters.

“We’re going to take a picture and show the world that Tabernacle is voting,” said the Wylie family’s pastor, the Rev. Cory Jones, during church announcements on Sunday morning.