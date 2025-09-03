New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, whose record-setting Senate speech this year denouncing the Trump administration fueled talk of a potential future national campaign, has announced his engagement to girlfriend Alexis Lewis.

Booker, a former Democratic candidate for president, announced the engagement on Instagram Tuesday, posting five photos of the couple who were wearing leis, smiling broadly and posing on a beach in one photo. Booker, 56, has never been married.

“I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée,” Booker wrote. “We are excited for this journey ahead, having so much fun, and feeling deeply grateful for the love, support, and energy so many of you have shared with us.”

Booker’s personal life was in the news a few years ago when he dated actress Rosario Dawson. Booker told the Washington Examiner earlier this year he and Lewis have been living together in Washington.