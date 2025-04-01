Who is Cory Booker, the Democrat from New Jersey holding the Senate floor?

Sen. Cory Booker, who took hold of the Senate floor Monday night and held onto it Tuesday as he railed against President Donald Trump’s Republican agenda, once found common ground with the president during his first term.

Booker, a New Jersey Democrat who ran an unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2020, expressed frustration bordering on exasperation at a host of Trump issues in his long Senate speech — from the possibility of annexing Greenland and Canada to slashing social programs and cutting taxes.

Booker’s speech, occasionally interrupted by Democratic colleagues to whom he yielded for questions while catching his breath, came as Democrats are in the minority in the Senate and the House. It’s unclear what effect Booker’s speech could have, but it reflects one of the levers available to out-of-power parties.

Here’s a closer look at who Booker is and what he’s been saying:

Who is Booker?

Booker, 55, was born in Washington, D.C., and moved to northern New Jersey when he was a boy. He’s spoken about growing up in a Black family in a predominantly white neighborhood and how his parents faced opposition when they tried to buy a house.

He played football in college at Stanford University before attending Yale Law School and then worked as an attorney in nonprofits, giving legal aid to poorer families. Elected to the Newark City Council and then as mayor of the state’s biggest city, he served there until 2013.

His time in office coincided with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s $100 million donation to the city’s public schools, a boon that burnished his status as a Democratic rising star at the time.

In 2013, he was elected in a special election to the U.S. Senate after the death of incumbent Frank Lautenberg. He then won his first full-term in 2014 and was reelected in 2020.