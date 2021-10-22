Black churches in N.J. getting ready for ‘Souls to the Polls’

New Jersey will initiate early in-person voting for the first time on Saturday. With it comes a Black church tradition that goes back to the 1990s.

“Souls to the Polls” is being organized by several organizations in the Garden State to energize Black voters to cast ballots in this year’s gubernatorial race.

“[Churches will] be having service, but they’ll also will be lifting up the ‘Souls to the Polls’ effort, telling about the history of “Souls to the Polls” and giving instructions to congregants to which location they’ll go to,” said Aaron Green, associate counsel at the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, one of the organizations raising awareness of the event.