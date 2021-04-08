A voter guide to Pennsylvania’s 2021 judicial elections

Yes, there’s another election day just around the corner. It’s May 18. And, in fact, thanks to no-excuse mail ballots, widespread voting is already open.

In addition to deciding local races, voters this year will elect a slew of new judges to Pennsylvania’s three statewide appellate courts — judges who will no doubt shape important policy in the state for at least the next decade.

These are some of the most powerful positions in state government. But the elections that determine who gets the jobs tend to get little attention from voters. In the last two judicial election years that featured partisan contests, turnout hovered in the low 20% range, compared with more than 70% turnout in 2020’s record-setting election.

“Odd-year elections are not like major presidential, legislative election years,” said Deborah Gross, who heads the nonprofit Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts.

In Pennsylvania, judicial hopefuls run in partisan, statewide elections, as opposed to being selected based on merit by the commission, by the governor and legislature, or being elected in a nonpartisan contest, as in many states. After serving a 10-year term, they run in nonpartisan, yes-or-no retention elections, which they almost never lose.

That initial partisan election means judges must run under the umbrella of a political party, raise money through campaign committees, and collect endorsements from political groups. There are crucial differences from other political races, though. Judicial candidates aren’t allowed to solicit donations directly. They also can’t promise to rule a certain way on any specific issues.

Here’s a guide to the roles and recent histories of the courts, and the candidates who are hoping for a chance to shape them.

The Pa. Supreme Court: What is it? Who’s running?

Four judges — three Republicans and a Democrat — are trying to snag an open seat on Pennsylvania’s highest court.

Currently made up of five Democrats and two Republicans, the Pa. Supreme Court calls itself the oldest appellate court in the country. Its job is to hand down final rulings on cases appealed from lower courts and — like the U.S. Supreme Court — it can usually choose the cases it accepts.

A seat is open because Chief Justice Thomas Saylor, a Republican, has hit the court’s age limit of 75 and has to retire. Democratic Justice Max Baer is assuming the role of chief justice. The candidates running this year hope to replace the vacancy. All of these will be on the primary ballot on May 18, then face off in the Nov. 2 general election:

Maria McLaughlin, a Democrat from Philadelphia who has served on the Superior Court since 2017, began her legal career as an assistant district attorney in Philly, before serving in the family division of the city’s Court of Common Pleas.

Kevin Brobson, a Harrisburg-area Republican who took a seat on the Commonwealth Court in 2010, and previously worked in private practice, practicing commercial litigation and administrative law for the firm Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney.

Paula Patrick, a Philadelphia Republican who was elected to the city’s Court of Common Pleas in 2003 and has worked primarily in Juvenile Court, on delinquency and dependency cases, and previously worked as a solo practitioner.

Patricia McCullough, a Pittsburgh-area Republican who became a judge on Pennsylvana’s Commonwealth Court in 2010, and previously sat on the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas and served as the head of the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Pittsburgh.

McLaughlin got her party’s endorsement and, running as the sole Democrat in the primary, will advance to the general.

Of the Republicans, the state party has endorsed Brobson.

The Pennsylvania Bar Association has given Brobson, McLaughlin, and Patrick “highly recommended” ratings — its best possible assessment.

It has not given McCullough a rating for the race. Her husband, former Allegheny County Council member Charles McCullough, began serving a prison sentence in early April after being convicted of theft and misappropriation of funds for using his power of attorney to take $50,000 from an elderly woman’s trust fund.

What are some of the biggest decisions by the Pa. Supreme Court in recent years?

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has become a lightning rod in the last several years.

The current state of partisan tension dates to 2015 when Republicans lost control of the high court during a tumultuous period involving revelations that several judges had been exchanging offensive emails.

Since then, the GOP has chafed at decisions made by the Democratic majority, which have included an order to redraw the commonwealth’s congressional districts after a ruling that they were unfairly gerrymandered to favor Republicans, which Democrats heralded as sensible and fair.

The move ultimately made Democrats much more competitive in congressional elections. Before the change, Republicans held a 13-5 advantage in the Pa. congressional delegation. Since the new map went into effect just ahead of the 2018 midterm, there has been a 9-9 partisan balance.

“What the court has done is truly breathtaking,” U.S. GOP Sen. Pat Toomey said during a rare visit to Harrisburg after the decision that year. “When the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court violates the law, violates the constitution as they have done in this case, then there is a terrible miscarriage of justice.”

There was also mass GOP pushback against the high court’s decision ahead of the 2020 election allowing emergency changes to voting laws.

After the election, state judges — some Democrats, some Republicans — handed down near-universal dismissals of the flood of lawsuits by the Trump campaign and other Republicans that made baseless allegations of widespread election fraud and sought to get the results reconsidered or overturned. Former President Donald Trump’s campaign lost all of its cases that made their way to the Pa. Supreme Court.