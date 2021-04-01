“We have said all along that … the most equitable way and the best way to make sure that our residents have the easiest access to the vaccine is to just hand it over to the county directly and utilize the infrastructure, the resources, the volunteers, the sites that we have plans for already, so this is great,” County Councilman Kevin Madden said of the state’s change of heart.

Although Halt thinks the southeastern region of the state is still slightly lagging in vaccinating those in Phase 1A, she said the expanded eligibility will get rid of some of the confusion.

“I’m kind of glad that’s all done and that we can move into just vaccinating as many people as quickly as possible,” Halt said, adding that the only threat she sees to progress is the looming threat of the more infectious coronavirus variants.

Elected officials in Chester County, which helps with Delco’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout as it takes steps to establish its own health department, said they are pleased to see the state shift to the plan suburban leaders have touted since the very beginning.

“Our residents can now feel assured they will be able to get a vaccine without having to drive to a regional site,” the Chester County Commissioners said in a statement, noting that more details should be available in the days to come.

As they look forward to hearing word of their vaccine allotment, the commissioners’ statement said, Chester County plans to expand appointments and improve vaccine programs, such as those that target homebound residents and people experiencing homelessness.

“Importantly, we will be able to expand our equity program, under which we allocate 20% of our supply to serving disadvantaged communities,” the commissioners said.

Bucks County welcomed the state’s decision to provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccine directly to the counties. It expects to continue to receive 8,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine every week from the state, in addition to the large sum of the J&J vaccine it will now get, according to a county spokesperson.

Referring to the Johnson & Johnson doses, Bucks Commissioners Chair Diane Ellis-Marseglia said, “This will make a huge difference in our ability to target and reach vulnerable populations and help move the list of vaccinated Bucks Countians along.”

At the moment, Bucks officials are unsure of the exact allotment, but with four county-run mass vaccination sites and a fifth on the way, the county hopes to strengthen its operation.

“To date, the equivalent of 33% of Bucks County’s adult population has received at least one dose of vaccine through various providers, and the county itself is administering thousands of doses a day. We are looking forward to using this new allocation of vaccine to protect our residents and end this pandemic,” Commissioners Vice Chair Bob Harvie said in a statement to WHYY News.

State Sen. Art Haywood serves parts of both Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. He is also a member of the bipartisan legislative COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, a major player in decisions such as these.

“I’m glad that we got to this result, and I would say that I think that there are a number of dynamics that got us here,” Haywood said.

Though he didn’t dismiss the role that counties had in the reversal of the state’s decision, Haywood said that in addition to the advocacy, “the supply of a vaccine that the state was relying upon to create the regional sites was not forthcoming from the national government.”

From his perspective, the mass vaccination sites lost their viability as the federal government began to give more vaccines to pharmacies.

“You can’t have a mass site unless you get a mass vaccine,” Haywood said. “So the lack of vaccine, I think, was extremely significant in a determination not to do the mass clinics.”