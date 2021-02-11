‘It’s been an overwhelming response’: Delco’s Board of Health search draws interest

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Delaware County is nearing a crucial benchmark in the process of forming its own health department by January 2022: the selection of a state-required board of health consisting of at least two licensed physicians.

“We took in applications until last Friday, and it’s been an overwhelming response so it’s been amazing. Like, we’ve had almost 90 applicants for the five positions for the board of health,” said Monica Taylor, vice chair of the County Council.

“Next, the steering committee will work through the 90 applicants … and council, we’ll be doing brief Zoom interviews with the finalists,” Taylor said. In June, the County Council appointed various community leaders and health experts to its Public Health Steering Committee to assist in the process.

Rosemarie Halt, the county’s COVID-19 health policy consultant, is a member of the committee. She said the board of health will serve a number of key functions, such as hiring a health director as well as establishing practices and helping to file the final application for the new department with the state Department of Health.

“The secretary [of health] reviews it. As soon as she approves it, which we hope is in January 2022, we have 30 days then to enact the health department. So we have to be truly up and running when we submit the final application,” Halt said. But before all that happens, the board of health must be named. The county expects that to happen by March.