Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

After a grand opening and ribbon-cutting in Yeadon Wednesday morning, Delaware County got down to the business of health care.

“And so this Wellness Center is going to serve right now as a vaccine and testing site, and then it will eventually be the hub for our county Health Department,” said Dr. Monica Taylor, vice chair of the County Council.

The 11,235-square-foot building at 125 Chester Ave., once a supermarket, is now the second vaccination site in the county; the other is at the Aston Community Center. The Yeadon center is staffed by a variety of medical professionals and volunteers.

“We’ve hired new personnel that are nurses, logistics managers,” Taylor said. “We also have our Department of Emergency Services that’s working, and we have our wonderful Citizens Corps and Medical Reserve Corps volunteers who are also here.”

Delco received 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week and is projected to receive another 2,000 next week, according to Taylor. However, the county has the ability to inoculate many more than that.

“Once we get enough vaccine and we can open up all of our sites around the county, our capacity is around 10,000 a week,” Taylor said.

The Yeadon vaccine site is open to anybody who qualifies for Phase 1A (health care workers; EMS and coroners, medical examiners and funeral personnel; long-term care residents; those age 65 and older; and people ages 16 to 65 with certain high-risk conditions) — but only after signing up online or using the new call center to register.

After an appointment is confirmed, the individual can come to the center. The vaccine process itself is pretty straightforward: another round of registration, waiting, receiving the vaccination, and then waiting an additional 15 minutes while being monitored, in case of an adverse reaction.