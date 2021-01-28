Pa. coronavirus update: New UK variant of COVID-19 found in Montgomery County
Updated at 6:00 p.m.
Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?
New UK variant of COVID-19 found in Montgomery County
Montgomery County has reported its first case of the new UK variant of the coronavirus.
The patient is a 30-year-old bartender who works at a restaurant that has had multiple COVID-19 cases since as far back as November.
The individual developed symptoms including fever, sore throat, coughing and a loss of taste and smell two weeks ago, and tested positive a couple days later.
The bartender does not have a travel history, so health officials warn that the new UK variant is active in the county. The variant is about 1.5 times more contagious than the original strain and early data shows it may be more deadly. However, it is believed that Pzifer and Moderna vaccines work against the new variant. Health officials worldwide are also keeping their eyes on new variants from South Africa and Brazil.
“It underscores the importance of wearing masks, and keeping that social distance in particular, avoiding indoor gatherings where people are taking their masks off, because it is definitely more contagious,” said Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.
She said diners at the restaurant where the patient works should only worry if the establishment was not following safety protocols.
“If a restaurant was doing everything they should be doing, and people were maintaining social distance, and the staff person kept a mask on at all times, and kept at least 6 feet away from patrons, I think the risk is small,” Arkoosh said. “But if those mitigations weren’t strictly followed the risk isn’t zero. And even if they were strictly followed, there’s always some risk. These mitigation efforts are not 100%, but they are critical in reducing the spread.”
COVID-19 on a downward trend in Montgomery County
Between Jan. 20 and Jan. 26 Montgomery County had 1,790 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 41,656. There have been 26 additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,125.
The positivity rate is on a downward trend, however. With a 14-day average positivity rate at 8.53 percent rate as of Jan. 21, compared to 9.5 percent as of Jan. 15, this downward trending follows a spike over the holiday season.
“This is great news, it’s nice to see that line bending down,” Arkoosh said. “Our goal is to get back down below 5%, that is considered suppression of the virus.”
Hospitalizations in the county also are on the decline, with 289 hospital patients being treated for COVID-19, which is down from 324 last week. Twenty-nine of these patients are on ventilators.
“Our hospitals do remain quite busy though. It’s great these numbers are down, it’s given them some breathing room, but please don’t think that this by any means is over,” Arkoosh said.
She also reminded people to take advantage of Montgomery County’s COVID-19 testing sites.
“While our cases are trending down, which is fantastic news, we averaged 256 cases each day during the last week and lost 26 lives,” Arkoosh said. “So we are not done yet, we have a long way to go. So while we wait for enough vaccines in the community to vaccinate everyone who would like to be vaccinated, we must think about those three W’s: wear our masks, wash our hands, and watch our distance.”
As parents, teachers, and public health experts debate the safety of returning school students to in-person learning, Arkoosh reminds people that the public must follow COVID-19 safety protocols. Some schools in Montgomery County have recently had to close due to the spread of the virus.
“We’re right back where we were, like a broken record, in the fall. We’re seeing private gatherings with students and families, we’re seeing people carpooling without masks on, we’re seeing transmission on the playing fields and practices because people aren’t wearing a mask. We could take a press briefing from the fall and run it in again,” Arkoosh said. “There’s no mystery or surprise here. If parents want their kids in schools and want schools to stay open, they have to adhere to these guidelines. If they don’t, we will see spread.”
Montgomery County awards grants to struggling restaurants
Montgomery County has approved 194 restaurant grants totaling $1.94 million as part of its Montco Strong Restaurant Grant Program
Grants of $10,000 are being awarded to each business, which were notified of their awards on Tuesday.
The funding comes from $6 million in county economic development funds that were designated to support restaurants and other food service businesses that have suffered financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Another $4 million is yet to be awarded.
Applicants for the grant had to be for-profit restaurants, food trucks, delis, bakeries, breweries, distilleries, vineyards, caterers or other food services located in Montgomery County. To be eligible, the food business must have been in operation since at least Jan. 1 2020, and have been affected by the pandemic.
Any establishment that was ordered to close because it violated COVID-19 safety codes was not permitted to apply. Of the 886 applications the county received, 35% were owned by people of color, 33% were owned by women and 4% were owned by veterans.
Last year, the county awarded nearly $20 million to small businesses and nonprofits struggling financially because of the pandemic.
“We know that our restaurants and other food services businesses were particularly hit hard during the holiday season with additional mitigation measures, and are struggling to stay open right now with limited, and sometimes no, in-person dining,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Ken Lawrence.
“The restaurant industry is a cornerstone of our economic and workforce development as well as central to the growth of entrepreneurship and job opportunities in our communities.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!