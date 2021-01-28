Pa. coronavirus update: New UK variant of COVID-19 found in Montgomery County

Updated at 6:00 p.m.

New UK variant of COVID-19 found in Montgomery County

Montgomery County has reported its first case of the new UK variant of the coronavirus.

The patient is a 30-year-old bartender who works at a restaurant that has had multiple COVID-19 cases since as far back as November.

The individual developed symptoms including fever, sore throat, coughing and a loss of taste and smell two weeks ago, and tested positive a couple days later.

The bartender does not have a travel history, so health officials warn that the new UK variant is active in the county. The variant is about 1.5 times more contagious than the original strain and early data shows it may be more deadly. However, it is believed that Pzifer and Moderna vaccines work against the new variant. Health officials worldwide are also keeping their eyes on new variants from South Africa and Brazil.

“It underscores the importance of wearing masks, and keeping that social distance in particular, avoiding indoor gatherings where people are taking their masks off, because it is definitely more contagious,” said Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

She said diners at the restaurant where the patient works should only worry if the establishment was not following safety protocols.

“If a restaurant was doing everything they should be doing, and people were maintaining social distance, and the staff person kept a mask on at all times, and kept at least 6 feet away from patrons, I think the risk is small,” Arkoosh said. “But if those mitigations weren’t strictly followed the risk isn’t zero. And even if they were strictly followed, there’s always some risk. These mitigation efforts are not 100%, but they are critical in reducing the spread.”