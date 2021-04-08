Vaccine house calls are part of a new Delaware County program

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

As a paramedic, Jim McCanns doesn’t usually have the time to chitchat with people on the job — he’s usually there under the worst of circumstances.

But these days, Delaware County’s new Homebound COVID-19 Vaccination Program has McCanns sitting with people while he gives them much-needed relief. Officials launched the program in late March to get vaccines into the arms of those who are unable to safely leave their homes.

“Obviously, everyone wants the COVID-19 vaccine. But not everybody has the ability to safely leave their home to access the vaccine,” said Danielle Koerner, the county Department of Emergency Services’ outreach, access, and functional needs coordinator. “So very early on, we identified the need of people to receive the vaccine, in their home or in their residence. So we conceptually have been thinking about this for several months.”

So far, the county has identified 1,500 residents to serve through this program, which is just beginning to take its first steps.

This week, McCanns visited the Upper Darby home of Lucille Breslin to give her a first dose of the two-dose Moderna vaccine. At age 80, Breslin has difficulties walking and standing, so the idea of getting a vaccine at home was a no-brainer.

“I see my children, but basically I’m homebound — the only place I go is to the doctors,” Breslin told WHYY News, which tagged along on Tuesday’s vaccine visit.