Philly’s Walk-up Wednesday vaccine clinics serving those over 65

Philadelphia’s effort to vaccinate those over the age of 65 just got a boost in the form of three new clinic opportunities at its health center sites. The Philadelphia Health Department has dubbed this initiative Walk-up Wednesdays.

Beginning Wednesday, April 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Health Center 3 Annex on Chester Avenue, the Berks Street Annex also known as Health Center 5, and Health Center 10 on Cottman Avenue will administer vaccinations to any Philadelphia resident over the age of 65 who chooses to drop by.

However, at the moment supply is extremely limited. Each site has the capacity to vaccinate 50 people with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine each Wednesday.

As vaccine eligibility opens to all Philadelphians over the age of 16 on April 19, the city is encouraging people to register their interest using the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Form.