Philadelphia’s effort to vaccinate those over the age of 65 just got a boost in the form of three new clinic opportunities at its health center sites. The Philadelphia Health Department has dubbed this initiative Walk-up Wednesdays.

Beginning today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Health Center 3 Annex on Chester Avenue, the Berks Street Annex also known as Health Center 5, and Health Center 10 on Cottman Avenue will administer vaccinations to any Philadelphia resident over the age of 65 who chooses to drop by.