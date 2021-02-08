This is one of a series of articles in which reporters from WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk answer questions about vaccines and COVID-19 submitted by you, our audience.

You’re looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine. You’ve done your research on vaccine safety, you’ve identified which phase and priority group you’re in, and you’ve finally signed up on your county, state, pharmacy, or hospital list.

But what happens between the time you register your interest in the vaccine and the time you get the shot?

A WHYY audience member who is 88 years old and lives in Montgomery County says he’s signed up on multiple sites but hasn’t been contacted for an appointment yet. We’ve gotten a number of questions like this, from people who have already signed up and should be high priority but haven’t heard back about scheduling their shots. What’s going on?

Even if you’re eligible to receive a vaccine and you sign up, an appointment might not be immediately available to you. That’s because although the priority groups (and thus, the number of people eligible to get the shot) have expanded really rapidly, the number of vaccine doses being delivered hasn’t ramped up accordingly.

Essentially, there are still many more eligible people than there are vaccine doses, and that means the turnaround time can be pretty long. In Montgomery County, where the listener called from, officials say supply remains “extremely limited” and residents should expect a wait of six weeks or longer. In Delaware County, health care providers are already booking well into the spring.

“Basically, 40% of all Delaware County residents fall into Phase 1A, which means that you got a lot of people who are in this priority group … we got 1,000 vaccines this week, [and] we just don’t have the supply in order to really meet all of these people,” Delaware County Council member Kevin Madden said Friday. “The reality is there is a nationwide shortage.”

In other words, unfortunately, you can’t expect to get the vaccine right after you sign up. Expressing interest is not the same thing as registering for an appointment.

Some people who wrote in to WHYY are frustrated because they see people who signed up after they did getting the shot before them. How are people prioritized when they sign up?

That depends on where you are.

In Delaware, which has a statewide system for registration, people get prioritized based on risk factors: Someone who is 82 and has COPD might get an appointment a few days after signing up, while someone who’s 65 and doesn’t have any critical medical conditions might have to wait longer. Philadelphia’s system is similar, with vaccine slots offered on a rolling basis to people who are at the highest risk.

“The most important thing to put out there is that this is definitely not first-come, first-served — we ask a lot of questions on that phila.gov vaccine interest form so we can prioritize within those groups, and the reason we had to do that is that we don’t have enough vaccine for everybody,” city Health Department spokesperson James Garrow told WHYY. “We want to make sure that the people who get it first are either at the highest risk of being exposed to the virus, or at the highest risk of going to the hospital or potentially dying if they do get the disease. Unfortunately, what that [means] is that other people, who are still at very high risk, have to wait.”