Pa. coronavirus update: Most residents will be eligible for vaccine on April 19

Updated: 12:45 p.m.

Pennsylvania is poised to dramatically expand access to COVID-19 vaccines.

On Wednesday, officials announced that everyone in the 1B category of its vaccine distribution plan will be eligible for the shot this Monday, April 5. People in 1C will become eligible the following Monday, April 12, and access will open to adults and children ages 16 and up a week later, on Monday, April 19.

This does not affect Philadelphia, which has its own vaccine distribution plan.

A spokesman for the city’s health department said it is on track to move to its next phase, which includes essential workers with lower exposure risk, sometime in April, and then to its final open vaccination stage on May 1.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, it is effective, and we want each person who can receive it to do so as soon as possible,” acting Department of Health Secretary Alison Beam said.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration had previously been reluctant to say when vaccine access would expand in the commonwealth, even as nearby states, like New Jersey and Delaware, have dramatically increased eligibility.

“We’re talking about that now, as to how we want to move beyond where we are right now and how quickly we can do it,” Wolf said Tuesday.