N.J. to open vaccine eligibility to include people 55 and older

New Jersey will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility beginning April 5 to people ages 55 and older, as well as to people 16 and older if they have intellectual or developmental disabilities, Gov. Phil Murphy will announce Friday, his office said.

The expansion to millions of residents and those who work in New Jersey means millions more people will be able to get the vaccine. It comes just as the state expects to see what Murphy has called a quantum leap in the number of vaccines it receives from the federal government.

The newly eligible also include college and university educators and staffers, along with communication support workers.

Real estate, building and home service workers will also be permitted to get shots, along with sanitation workers and bank tellers, accountants and other financial industry employees. Laundry service workers, utility workers, and librarians round out the 1C category that Murphy will greenlight Friday.

Murphy, a Democrat, plans to make the announcement at a vaccination center at Kean University in Union. He has set a goal of fully vaccinating 4.7 million people, or 70% of the adult population, by July.

So far, New Jersey’s vaccination efforts are outpacing the country overall, with 15.8% of the state’s population fully vaccinated, compared with 14.3% of the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thirty percent of New Jersey’s population has had at least one dose, compared with 26.3% of the country overall, the CDC says.