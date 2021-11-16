New Jersey officials encourage residents to ‘get a booster.’

Persichelli says residents who are eligible but have not received their booster shots might not know that their immunity against COVID has weakened since their initial doses months ago. She cited a recent Science Magazine article that followed vaccine effectiveness within the Veterans Health Administration between February and October of 2021.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine lost the most effectiveness, according to data in the article. In February, it had shown to be 86.4% effective. By October, it had declined to 13.1% effective. The Moderna shot had declined from 89.2% to 58% effective, while Pfizer’s vaccine had declined from 86.9% to 43.3% effective.

“The article also showed the power of boosters to protect against this virus,” she said. “Administration of booster doses for individuals 60 years and older, resulted in 11.3 times reduction in confirmed infections and 19.5 times reduction in severe illness.”

Echoing the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Persichilli said boosters are “not a bonus,” but an essential part in fighting the pandemic, encouraging residents to make appointments to get a booster shot, especially with the holidays approaching.

“To enjoy the holidays with loved ones and friends, and avoid putting anyone you love – including yourself – at risk, get a booster,” she said.