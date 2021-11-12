Five-year-old Vincent Gaudino wiggles in his chair but doesn’t speak. He wears a shark-jaw mask and his eyes have a look of, if not fright, definite concern.

The boy is about to get vaccinated against COVID-19. His grandmother, Marianne Rokan, tries to reassure him.

“It pinches, but it’s over so fast,’’ she tells him.

Pharmacist Howard Simon makes sure the youngster is as relaxed as possible while cleaning his shoulder with an alcohol wipe.

Then he plunges the needle into the boy’s arm.

“Look at that!’’ his grandmother cries. “It’s all done. It’s all done.”

That scene this week at the pharmacy of the Giant supermarket in Middletown is being replicated across the state at drug stores, doctor’s offices and health clinics.

In the week since they became eligible, nearly 2,000 Delaware kids ages 5 to 11 have received their first injections of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Delaware officials are working to get as many of these 77,500 newly-eligible kids inoculated as possible.

Overall, 83% of Delaware adults have been vaccinated, though the rate for 18- to 34-year-olds is just 55.4%, according to federal and state public health data. For children ages 12 to 17, the rate is 57.3%.

Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, is advocating shots for all.

Rattay pointed out that the dosage of the Pfizer vaccine has been reduced for children under 12 and during clinical trials nationwide involving more than 3,000 children ages 5-11, was found to be more than 90% protective against developing symptomatic COVID-19.

No severe vaccine-related side effects such as myocarditis or severe allergic reactions were identified, she said, adding that side effects were no worse than those experienced by adults and included sore arms, fatigue, headaches, muscle pain, chills, and low-grade fevers lasting a day or two.

“We have been waiting for the day when we could give our younger school-aged children this very effective layer of protection and let them get back to a more normal childhood,’’ Dr. Rattay said.

“Parents are naturally going to be concerned about rare adverse reactions. What we know is the benefits far outweigh the extremely rare chance of a bad reaction. If my children were in this age group, I would absolutely vaccinate them right away.”