Pa. House panel to vote GOP-backed plan to elect judges by zone

Proposed changes to the Pennsylvania Constitution to temporarily permit lawsuits over child sexual abuse that occurred many years ago and to elect state appeals court judges by zone rather than statewide will be taken up Wednesday by a state House committee.

The Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on whether to allow a two-year “window” during which people could file civil lawsuits outside the statute of limitations that existed at the time they were victimized.

Both measures passed both legislative chambers in the 2019-2020 session, so if the full House and the state Senate pass them this year or next they will go on the ballot for voters to consider.

Also, Republicans on the State Government Committee on Wednesday pushed through constitutional amendments regarding how a budget surplus is handled, capping how much the state budget can grow from year to year and limiting the governor’s powers during disaster emergencies.

All three of those measures passed on party lines. The disaster declaration amendment needs a round of approval by both chambers before it can go before voters. The budget measures are earlier in the constitutional amendment process and would need approval in this session and the 2023-24 term to qualify for a public referendum.

The committee’s top-ranking Democrat, Rep. Margo Davidson, argued the budget rules being proposed do not require the strictures of a constitutional provision.

“There’s nothing constraining us from doing this,” said Davidson of Delaware County. “Just to go back to the voters to ask them to do a job that they have already elected us to do is not something I’m in favor of.”