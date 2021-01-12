A federal judge has ruled in favor of Democrats in a close, hotly contested Pa. state Senate race that caused an uproar in the Capitol last week when the GOP refused to seat Sen. Jim Brewster.

Republican Nicole Ziccarelli had argued that she won the 45th state Senate District election because the result hinged on several dozen mail ballots that didn’t have dates. She tried to make a case that because the two counties that comprise the 45th District had handled undated ballots differently, her rights to equal protection and due process had been violated.

Her arguments had already been thrown out by the Pa. Supreme Court, and Brewster’s 69-vote victory had been certified by the Department of State. And in his decision, United States District Judge Nicholas Ranjan, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, said her federal case doesn’t have merit, either.

“The Supreme Court expressly held that the undated ballots at issue remain valid ballots that are properly counted under state law,” he wrote. “Thus, because Ms. Ziccarelli’s federal constitutional claims all depend on the invalidity of the ballots under state law, those claims necessarily fail on the merits.”

Hours after the ruling, Ziccarelli said she was dropping her court challenge and a related state Senate filing contesting the results. In a statement, she said that while she was “obviously disappointed” in the ruling, “I am asking all of us to come together and support Senator Brewster … For the best interests of all residents of the 45th, I will not further appeal this decision and will withdraw my contest filed with the Senate.”

Tuesday afternoon Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman tweeted that “the Senate will return to session at 11 am tomorrow to swear in” Brewster.

The federal decision comes after a bitter fight between Senate Republicans and Democrats over the moderate, Western Pennsylvania swing district.

Republicans, who hold a majority in the Senate with or without the race, had argued that they’d been mistreated by Pa. Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and a Democratic-majority state Supreme Court.

Democrats had argued that Republicans were taking a page out of Trump’s book and, as Democratic chamber leader Jay Costa said, launching a “quest to steal the 45th district.”

The conflict came to a head last week when senators were sworn in. Republicans declared they would delay seating Brewster until the court ruled and they reviewed petitions the candidates had filed to the Senate. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman attempted to ignore Republicans’ motions and seat Brewster anyway, and the session turned into a shouting match. Brewster, who was on the floor, made the call to defer to Republicans and remain at least temporarily unseated.