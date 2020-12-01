Despite barrage of losses in court, Trump camp plans more long-shot election appeals

The attempt to cancel every ballot

The Trump campaign suffered perhaps its biggest defeats in Donald J. Trump for President v. Boockvar, in which it sought to block Pennsylvania from certifying its election results.

After a harsh rejection on Nov. 21 from a U.S. district judge, who wrote that the campaign’s legal arguments were “strained … without merit and … unsupported by evidence,” the president’s attorneys appealed the case to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

A similarly scathing rejection from that court came on Nov. 27.

“Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy,” Judge Stefanos Bibas wrote, in the first sentence of his opinion. “Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”

Walczak, who is serving as an intervenor defendant on the case, notes that four Republican-appointed judges have now looked at Trump’s case, and none have found any evidence of fraud.

“Every time we’d look at the papers they filed, we’d be scratching our heads,” he said. “There was never anything there.”

Despite the repeated losses, and the third circuit calling the Trump campaign’s requests “unprecedented” and its legal arguments “repetitive,” Jenna Ellis, a lawyer for Trump, tweeted that the team would appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

She alleged an “activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania,” despite the fact that all the judges on the Third Circuit case were appointed by Republicans.

Any appeal would likely be on narrow grounds. The actual request the Trump campaign was making in the case that it appealed to the Third Circuit was that it be allowed to file a new version of its complaint to a lower federal district court judge, Matthew Brann, who previously rejected their case.

A congressman’s effort to throw out all mail ballots

Republican Congressman Mike Kelly, of Butler County, made a late-in-the-game attempt to invalidate all the ballots that had been cast by mail in Pennsylvania: he alleged that the law allowing mail ballots was unconstitutional.

Kelly was joined in his suit, which was filed on Nov. 21, by Sean Parnell — who lost a congressional bid against Allegheny County Democrat Conor Lamb — in addition to a group of other GOP plaintiffs.

They argued that the 2019 Pennsylvania law that established no-excuse mail voting — which nearly every Republican lawmaker voted for — constituted an overreach by the legislature and should have been passed as a constitutional amendment.

But the decision on the case from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court was unequivocal. Kelly, the justices said, waited far too long to file his case. He can’t suddenly challenge a law passed in 2019 just because his preferred candidate lost.

“At the time this action was filed on November 21, 2020, millions of Pennsylvania voters had already expressed their will in both the June 2020 Primary Election and the November 2020 General Election and the final ballots in the 2020 General Election were being tallied, with the results becoming seemingly apparent,” they wrote. “Petitioners failed to act with due diligence.”

It’s not clear what Kelly’s odds will be if he and his attorneys bring the case to federal court, since it has so far been largely based on state law.

However, they say they intend to. An attorney for Kelly told the Legal Intelligencer Monday that the congressman is currently working on his appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.