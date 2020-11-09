‘Black Voters Matter’: Motorcade celebrates Biden-Harris win in Philly

Even as President Donald Trump holds off on conceding to President-elect Joe Biden, Philadelphia continues to celebrate his loss. This Sunday, the celebration is in the form of a motorcade through the city.

The “PA will be Blue” drive started at the SEPTA Fern Rock Station at noon. The event, which comes equipped with a DJ booth placed on a truck, is dubbed “a socially distant jawn… cause a change is comin’.”

“It’s been a long nine months of being in the house,” said Dr. Ala Stanford, holding back tears and acknowledging the toll the pandemic and a year of highly publicized fatal police killings of Black Americans have had on Black communities. “The kids not going to school, the people we know dying, people we know surviving, but not being the same person they were before. People watching people die on TV.”

Dr Ala Stanford helped organize the motorcade. Holding back tears, she tells the crowd, “I just wanted Black folks to have a minute, just a minute… to just celebrate to rejoice.” The Biden-Harris win comes during an emotionally brutal year for Black Americans pic.twitter.com/GH0l9v2sM2 — Ximena Conde (@RadioXimena) November 8, 2020

Stanford, the founder of Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, which launched in March in an effort to test more Black residents in the city, said she helped organize the motorcade to give Philadelphia’s Black residents “a minute, just a minute… to just celebrate, to rejoice” over the Biden-Harris win.

For many in the crowd, the Biden-Harris win does not mean the end to the inequities Black Americans face in the country. It’s also not a complete rebuke of Trump, who garnered more than 70 million votes.