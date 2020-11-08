But now that Biden has vanquished Trump, Tanzer joined other Delawareans in voicing pride. “The contrast with Trump is so stark,” Tanzer said. “We need someone like Biden.“

“It feels like morning in America,” said U.S. Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware, quoting President Ronald Reagan. Carper, who’s worked with Biden for more than 40 years, said he’s the right person to repair the political divide sown by Trump. “There’s a lot of healing to do, and I think we’re going to have a leader who can help us heal as a nation.”

As night fell Thursday, with the vote count in Pennsylvania and other undecided states trending toward Biden, anticipation began building to a fever pitch in downtown Wilmington, where Biden was at the Queen Theater receiving a coronavirus briefing and made a brief televised statement.

Outside the theater on King Street, a phalanx of black SUVs, police vehicles, armed officers and rifle-toting Secret Service agents occupied a stretch of two blocks. Biden’s security detail had been beefed up substantially since Tuesday.

A throng of photographers and camera operators stood at the corner. Dozens of Delawareans across the street held their phones, hoping to do the same or catch a glimpse of Biden on the brink of becoming the president-elect.

Marsha Knight, her voice choking with emotion, told her young grandson Kayden he was witnessing history.

“It’s amazing to see him in his hometown, Wilmington. It’s a great thing. It’s just wonderful,’’ she said.

Knight said she voted for Biden during his Senate races and twice for Obama with Biden as his running mate.

Even when Biden was struggling in the Democratic primaries, “I never gave up on Joe. Not gonna do that. We need this, and maybe the world will change now that we’re going to get hopefully a new president.”

Kendall Barber, a local transportation union official, was also on hand Thursday night.

“It was cool. This is my first time really being in the forefront, experiencing this because this is the first time we actually had a delegate from our state actually representing us.”

He predicted Biden would be an outstanding president and “continue Obama’s legacy, you know, the breadcrumbs he set down for the president to keep everything going forward.”

Late Friday morning, after Biden took the lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania, whose electoral votes would vault him over the 270 needed to win, Wilmingtonian Debra Gill drove to the riverfront area after hearing Biden would speak there after nightfall. Biden had addressed the nation after midnight on Election Day from a sprawling blue-carpeted stage while the votes were being tabulated.

Gill, a transplanted Texan who works in the chemical industry and has lived in Wilmington for two decades, fought back tears when she spoke with WHYY News as a gigantic American flag waved overhead in the background.

“I just had to come and feel the excitement and energy, to actually see where this moment in our history is going to take place,’’ she said.

“When you think about Wilmington, Delaware, making it to the grand stage, the global stage, because of Joe Biden, when you think about everything he has sacrificed,” she said, stopping to gather herself.

“I’m getting choked up. And all of his losses, to be so dedicated to our country for so long, to have selected an African American-Indian woman as his VP, I mean, this is just historical and we finally really can get our country united again because we’re so divided.”

From lowest lows to the highest high

Even as he reaches the highest of highs in global politics, Biden and his family have also experienced the lowest of lows. Thousands of Delawareans mourned alongside the Biden family in 2015 after the death of his son, former state Attorney General Beau Biden. Biden’s oldest son died of brain cancer nearly 40 years after Biden’s infant daughter Naomi and first wife Neilia were killed in a car accident just weeks after that first Senate election win. Beau and his brother Hunter were badly injured in the crash as well.

That 1972 tragedy nearly derailed his Senate career before it even started. Biden seriously considered stepping down from his position before even being sworn in to take care of his sons as a single father.

“He and Neilia and the children had worked so hard for this, that it was not right to at least get up and give it a shot,” Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, told WHYY in the 2018 documentary “Delaware’s Joe Biden.” Biden Owens moved in with her brother to help take care of the boys, and Biden would return to Delaware from work in Washington via Amtrak to be with them at night.