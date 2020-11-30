Grove said voters should be disappointed that Dominion “lawyered up and backed out” of the meeting without providing any answers to questions lawmakers had, such as what role it played in counting votes, who programmed the software, and whether tests were done on the machines.

“If they have nothing to hide, why are they hiding from us?” he said.

Dominion has denied what it says are “unfounded” allegations, including that votes for Trump were deleted or switched to Biden votes.

Many of the questions Grove and Keefer said they wanted to ask Dominion have been answered already by experts and election officials — and in some cases, by the lawmakers themselves in state law.

State lawmakers lay out the bare necessities that a voting machine must have in the election code. Those include making sure the machines allow voters to write in candidates, change their votes before casting the ballot, and vote in secret. The code also mandates how and when machines should be stored and secured and by whom, although lawmakers left many of the decisions, including who has custody of the machines when not in use, to the county boards of elections.

State lawmakers also mandate that any voting systems be certified by the federal and state governments.

The federal certification involves testing the machines in an accredited laboratory. The systems are checked to see if they provide all the basic functionality, accessibility, and security capabilities required, said Tammy Patrick, a senior advisor to the elections team at the Democracy Fund. The standards are set by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

At the state level, Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar certified Dominion’s machines in early 2019 after they were examined by third party consultants — SLI Global Solutions and the Center for Civic Design — while Department of State and Dominion staff attended.

“The tests that a voting system has to go through are exhaustive and very, very thorough,” Patrick said. In addition to a line-by-line review of the code, machines are examined in various ways, including to see how they hold up under extreme temperatures or whether they’re accessible to people with impairments, she said.

Once the equipment is certified, county officials perform logic and accuracy testing on the machines to make sure the details of the election are loaded onto the machine properly and the machine is accurately counting votes, Patrick said. Sometimes county officials will have support staff from the vendors available in person or by phone during the testing.

After each election, counties are required to perform a statistical recount of 2% of ballots cast or 2,000 votes — whichever is less — before results are certified to ensure voting machines were working properly and results are accurate.

And last year, the Department of State began piloting risk-limiting audits — a process that verifies whether a sample of paper ballots matches results captured electronically by voting machines — as part of a settlement with 2016 Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, who sued after seeking a recount. Boockvar said such audits would be performed again for the 2020 general election.

As part of that same settlement, counties had until December 2019 to select new machines that offered backup paper ballots that could be hand counted if a machine was compromised. Counties had to pick from a list of five companies whose machines were certified by the state and federal government in January 2019. State lawmakers agreed to give counties $90 million to help pay for the new machines.

Fourteen counties chose two Dominion voting machines that work together. One is a touch screen ballot-marking device that prints out a ballot with a summary of the voter’s selections, and the other is the ImageCast Precinct Scanner, where the ballot — either marked by hand on paper or printed from the touch screen — is fed into a tabulation machine.

The other 53 counties use machines manufactured by Election Systems & Software, Hart InterCivic, Clear Ballot, or Unisyn Voting Solutions, which were also certified by the federal and state government.