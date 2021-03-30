Emily Goble Smith, a small business owner who has two kids in the district, said she felt that this time, Cullen had crossed a line and needed to go.

“I feel like the kids are going to learn bad behavior,” Smith said, gathered in the backyard with Ava, her mom, and other parents. “She’s not modeling good behavior for our students.”

Smith and her companions are far from the only Pennridge parents who feel this way. After the Capitol riot, the Pennridge School Board’s meetings have been acrimonious, with dozens of parents submitting unhappy comments about Cullen, calling for her to be censured or dismissed.

But she also has her defenders, like Duane Darrell, who lives in Perkasie. He’s a Republican, though he notes that his wife and his daughter — a senior in the district’s high school — vote differently than he does.

He thinks the whole situation is being blown out of proportion.

“I really don’t care what her beliefs are,” he said of Cullen. “Unless she’s breaking the law, then I’m fine with anything she wants to do. And in fact … the fact that she went to Washington and was part of that … I think the kids actually should look up to her because she stood out and she did what she thought was right.”

Through it all, Cullen has been unapologetic. At one meeting, she read a prepared statement, saying she was simply protesting because she felt Pennsylvania’s election officials followed state law too loosely.

“Some are choosing to lead witch hunts against innocent individuals who are not involved in any improper or illegal activity whatsoever,” she said at the meeting.

Asked for comment, Cullen said she maintains her work on the school board is entirely non-political.

“My record on the board shows that I make decisions based on what’s best for the district,” she said in an email. “The people who have spent the last few years desperately trying to show that I impose my personal politics on the board are the ones who are actually guilty of continuously and inappropriately injecting politics into our schools. They use it as a weapon to attack those they can’t defeat on merit.”

Board leadership has been firmly behind Cullen. More recently, the board’s Republican president Bill Krause decried what he called the “rage mob and keyboard warriors” and said they were wasting time and money.

In an apparent appeal to unity, he quoted President Joe Biden’s inaugural address.

“Let us listen to one another, hear one another, see one another, show respect to one another,” he said. “Politics need not be a raging fire destroying everything in its path.”

In a statement, Pennridge Superintendent David Bolton sidestepped the political turmoil, saying disagreements between parents and board members aren’t affecting schools’ decisions about what their students learn.

“The Pennridge School District believes deeply that our students benefit from learning about and having civil discourse on significant current events and is committed to supporting our teachers with these conversations,” he said.

In many ways, it makes sense that this school district, in this county, in this state, is having this problem.

Like the rest of the Philadelphia collar counties, Bucks County used to be a Republican stronghold. But that’s been changing over the past decade or so — and in the last election, the region was crucial in giving President Joe Biden his narrow victory in Pennsylvania.