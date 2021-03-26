‘We can no longer make excuses’: Pa. Democrats gather feedback on racism in schools

Ewan Johnson was a student on Temple University’s campus in 2017 when he said a white classmate directed a racial slur at him and two Black security guards.

Johnson, who is also Black, brought a complaint to school leadership but said it was minimized by multiple campus offices. He said the school prioritized the white student’s free speech, rather than the harm he caused.

“For the remainder of the semester, I was not well. In about a month, I lost 40 pounds. I wasn’t sleeping. My mom thought I was going to die,” he said. “I failed all of my finals.”

Johnson was one of many community members and advocates who shared personal testimony with state lawmakers in the Pennsylvania House Democratic Policy Committee Thursday.

The hearing was organized by state Reps. Maureen Madden (D-Monroe) and Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Philadelphia).

The conversation comes in the wake of the national reckoning around racial injustice, which heightened advocacy for many public policies including creating more culturally competent schools and increasing the diversity of teachers.

Madden opened the hearing with an acknowledgment of the history of racism in the education system, and its continued impact on marginalized communities.