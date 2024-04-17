Collingswood High School students’ unofficial club under investigation for alleged racism, harassment

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A South Jersey school district and local police are investigating incidents of racial bias among high school students.

This includes the creation of the so-called ‘White Student Union,’ a non-sanctioned club at Collingswood High School in Camden County.

Students say kids in the club often racially harass other students.

High school administrators also informed the district that the students engaged in “unacceptable actions.”

“It’s been crazy in school, probably since last year,” said student Kemani Wharton.

She says racial incidents at Collingswood High School reached a new level recently.

“I saw a lot of different things in school. It was like racial slurs,” the ninth-grader recalled.

Members of the club reportedly call other students racial slurs. It’s just one of the allegations now at the center of an investigation.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed it is working with the Collingswood Police Department on an investigation into the alleged racial incidents.

“It’s bothersome, especially this day and age to think that it’s still going on and the stuff kids have to deal with,” said Keyona Wharton, Kemani’s mother.