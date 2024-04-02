A racist play was staged at CAPA during Black History Month. The pushback is still ongoing

This isn’t the first time the school has faced backlash over a racist theater production.

In 2015, students shut down the staging of “Thoroughly Modern Millie” after protesting the play’s racist portrayal of Asians. In 2022, CAPA students staged a walkout protesting discrimination and racism in a school where a majority of students are people of color.

“As a parent, I was shocked and hurt by it,” said Elethia Gay, co-vice president of the CAPA Home and School Association, who lodged a complaint about this year’s production with the principal.

Shantrelle P. Lewis, a filmmaker and author who attended the event with her husband and daughter, a senior at the school, singled out a particular scene.

“There was a scene in the play where a noose swings out on stage and a white student is holding the noose,” Lewis said. “The whole crowd gasped. We were not sure if somebody was going to get lynched or what would happen next. I was kind of aghast and shocked.”

To many Americans, a noose is a symbol of the lynching or hanging of African Americans prevalent in the U.S. starting in the 1800s. An image of a noose on the flier that promoted the play was also circulated at CAPA.

Between the 1800s and 1900s, some 4,000 African Americans were lynched in the U.S., according to the Equal Justice Initiative. They were often falsely accused of sexual predation or some perceived slights against white people before being tortured and murdered. One of the most famous incidents was the murder of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old child from Chicago, who was abducted, tortured, mutilated and killed by a white mob for allegedly whistling at a white woman. That woman, Carolyn Bryant, died in 2023 at 88 years old. She recanted her accusation but never faced justice.

“We just thought all of this stuff was happening in the play, but we later found out the history of the play,” Gay said. “I am definitely going to the meetings. I do intend to show up at the meetings to let them know how important it is to have a discussion before showing this type of content.”

Several parents told WHYY News that the level of violence in the play was inappropriate without some prior warning, especially in light of recent gun violence affecting Northeast High School and Imhotep students.

“Of the last two characters, one died by suicide and one died after suffering from a gunshot wound,” Lewis said. “There were lots of children in the audience.”