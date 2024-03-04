Teen dead, 4 others wounded after shooting involving SEPTA bus in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A teenager is dead and four other people are injured after gunfire rang out at a SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel says two gunmen walked up and started firing on the block around 3:45 p.m

A 17-year-old boy was killed by gunfire at Ogontz and Godfrey avenues.

“It definitely appears that this individual, our decedant, was targeted. The bus is stopped, people are starting to board the bus, and that’s when we have two individuals come up and start to fire, shooting him and unfortunately killing him,” said Bethel.

Two women, aged 50 and 70, were shot while on a Route 6 SEPTA bus. Bethel says the 50-year-old suffered a graze wound and the 70-year-old was shot in the head. Both women suffered non-life-threatening injuries.