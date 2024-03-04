Teen dead, 4 others wounded after shooting involving SEPTA bus in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood
Police said the suspect shot the victim immediately after both of them got off of the bus
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A teenager is dead and four other people are injured after gunfire rang out at a SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel says two gunmen walked up and started firing on the block around 3:45 p.m
A 17-year-old boy was killed by gunfire at Ogontz and Godfrey avenues.
“It definitely appears that this individual, our decedant, was targeted. The bus is stopped, people are starting to board the bus, and that’s when we have two individuals come up and start to fire, shooting him and unfortunately killing him,” said Bethel.
Two women, aged 50 and 70, were shot while on a Route 6 SEPTA bus. Bethel says the 50-year-old suffered a graze wound and the 70-year-old was shot in the head. Both women suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police also say a 17-year-old was grazed by a bullet and ran down the street to the 2000 block of Medary Avenue, where he was found by police. He is also expected to survive.
Bethel says a fifth victim, a 15-year-old boy, walked into the hospital suffering from a graze wound in connection with the shooting.
Chopper 6 was overhead as police cordoned off a Route 6 bus on the 1600 block Limekiln Pike.
According to Bethel, roughly 15 to 20 were waiting for the bus at the time of the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
This is a developing story.
If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.