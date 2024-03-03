Driver facing charges after allegedly opening fire on father, son on I-476

Police say the driver of a blue Honda Civic fired multiple shots into another vehicle with a 41-year-old father and his 8-year-old son inside.

    • March 2, 2024
Pa. State Trooper car

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle. (Commonwealth Media Services)

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a shooting led to a two-vehicle crash on I-476 in Delaware County.

It happened around 12:31 p.m. on the highway near mile marker 12 in Radnor Township.

Police say the driver of a blue Honda Civic fired multiple shots into another vehicle with a 41-year-old father and his 8-year-old son inside.

Both vehicles crashed into each other after the gunfire.

Police say the man driving the Honda, 62-year-old Christopher Foley, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

He is being charged with two counts of attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, a firearms related charge, and a tampering with evidence charge.

Foley had a preliminary arraignment and bail was set at $1,000,000. He is being held at the Delaware County Prison pending a preliminary hearing.

The father and son were not injured.

Further details on what led to the gunfire remain under investigation.

