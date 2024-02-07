2 officers injured in East Lansdowne, Delaware County; officers surround burning home
Flames could also be seen from the initial house police responded to.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Two police officers were shot Wednesday afternoon when they responded to reports of a shooting at a home in East Lansdowne, Delaware County.
District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said officers were responding to a report of an 11-year-old shot, but at this point it’s not clear if a child was actually shot.
As soon as officers arrived to the scene at about 3:45 p.m., a person started shooting at them, Stollsteimer said. Two officers were hit and the suspect retreated into the home.
One of the injured officers is with the Lansdowne Police Department and the other is with the East Lansdowne Police Department, Action News has learned.
Stollsteimer said a person inside the home started a fire about 15 minutes after officers arrived.
The fire has been raging out of control with only one fire hose being sprayed on the structure. A number of firefighters and other first responders were staging down the street but were not being allowed closer to the blaze out of concern for their safety.
Nearly two hours later, firefighters were working to bring the flames under control.
There were no additional shots fired.
Chopper video showed a police officer being carried away from the scene and being put in an ambulance. A SWAT vehicle was also seen breaking down a wall of the home.
Both police officers were conscious and alert at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.
“Everybody in Delaware County should be praying for these two officers who ran towards fire when everybody else can run away from it,” Stollsteimer said.
About 40 minutes later flames could be seen coming from the roof and the windows of the initial home police responded to.
There was no immediate word on the condition of anyone inside the house, including the child who was reportedly shot.
A man who lives nearby described the frightening scene.
“There was rapid gunfire. I was just sitting on the couch, then I heard, ‘Pop! Pop! Pop!’ Peaked out to see, then literally 10 seconds later cops were coming out from everywhere in every direction yelling, ‘Active shooter! Close your door,'” he said.
Another neighbor said SWAT team members helped him safely evacuate from his home.
“I heard a lot of gunshots as I just came from the store and then I smelled the smoke about 10 minutes later. And I just seen cops come everywhere, running in their vests and everything,” said one resident. “I heard (them) yelling ‘active shooter, get in the house, barricade, don’t come out,'” another person said.
Stollsteimer said the scene remains active.
