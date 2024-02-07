2 officers injured in East Lansdowne, Delaware County; officers surround burning home

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Two police officers were shot Wednesday afternoon when they responded to reports of a shooting at a home in East Lansdowne, Delaware County.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said officers were responding to a report of an 11-year-old shot, but at this point it’s not clear if a child was actually shot.

As soon as officers arrived to the scene at about 3:45 p.m., a person started shooting at them, Stollsteimer said. Two officers were hit and the suspect retreated into the home.

One of the injured officers is with the Lansdowne Police Department and the other is with the East Lansdowne Police Department, Action News has learned.

Stollsteimer said a person inside the home started a fire about 15 minutes after officers arrived.

The fire has been raging out of control with only one fire hose being sprayed on the structure. A number of firefighters and other first responders were staging down the street but were not being allowed closer to the blaze out of concern for their safety.

Nearly two hours later, firefighters were working to bring the flames under control.

There were no additional shots fired.

Chopper video showed a police officer being carried away from the scene and being put in an ambulance. A SWAT vehicle was also seen breaking down a wall of the home.

Both police officers were conscious and alert at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

“Everybody in Delaware County should be praying for these two officers who ran towards fire when everybody else can run away from it,” Stollsteimer said.

About 40 minutes later flames could be seen coming from the roof and the windows of the initial home police responded to.