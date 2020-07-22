Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

With its hand forced by the coronavirus pandemic, the School District of Philadelphia may push high school start times back as far as 9:30 a.m.

By doing so, the district could stumble into an interesting experiment: what happens when tens of thousands of teenagers get 90 minutes more sleep than normal?

It’s a prospect that entices pediatricians and psychiatrists who’ve long argued that early high school start times disrupt natural adolescent sleep patterns — creating students who are less physically and mentally prepared to learn.

But the logistics of such a shift are fraught. Families and school staff worry later starts — and dismissals — will burden working parents, inhibit students from working their own jobs and generally throw routines into chaos.

The school district would not divulge its scheduling plans when asked, but it did confirm that it’s considering later school start times for older students. Two Philadelphia principals said they were under the impression that high schools would likely start at 9:30 a.m. — compared to 8 a.m. last year.

“There is planning underway to have staggered schedules,” said district spokesperson Monica Lewis in an email. “We needed to stagger arrival time to accommodate social distance efforts on school buses and we used research data to determine which group will benefit best for the later start time.”

The research suggests that delaying school start times for teenagers leads to more sleep, better academic results, less depression and better physical fitness. A handful of area school districts have already pushed back their schedules, and a state commission recently recommended that more secondary schools follow suit.

“I was delighted to hear that Philadelphia may be changing their secondary school start times,” said Dr. Gail Karafin, a school psychologist who served on the state commission’s advisory committee. “It will be a great test case.”