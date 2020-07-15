Philly schools plan for fall: Two days a week in-person, everyone wearing masks
School District of Philadelphia students will return to school in-person this fall, but on a part-time basis, officials announced Wednesday.
The plan calls for students to attend classes in their respective school buildings twice a week, while completing the rest of their work online. Some high-needs students will have the option to attend school four days a week, as will pre-K students.
Families that don’t feel comfortable sending their children to in-person school can opt for all-virtual instruction, officials said.
The district’s plan also requires increased daily cleanings, including the disinfection of “high-touch” surfaces every four hours. It also mentions the use of fans and outside “air dampers” to increase ventilation within buildings.
Families will be asked to monitor students for signs of sickness, but the district will not conduct daily temperature checks. Staff will have to fill out a “pre-entry screening form” before entering the building each day that asks about symptoms and contact with COVID-19 carriers.
Per the new plan, teachers are expected to provide in-person instruction four days a week. School staff are required to wear a mask at all times while in their school buildings, as are students.
Classes are slated to begin September 2, pending school board approval of a calendar change.
“This new normal will not be simple or easy,” said Superintendent William Hite. “But, as I’ve said before, the best way to work through a crisis is together. Advancing education safely in the new year will take all of us doing our part.”
The unanswered question is whether parents and staff will buy into the district’s plan, which has been telegraphed for weeks.
The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) — which represents teachers, nurses, and other school staff — tentatively endorsed a “hybrid” learning plan that includes some face-to-face instruction and some online instruction. But the PFT said its members preferred a plan where students attended in-person for a full week and then completed the following week online.
Across the country, school officials are trying to balance a slew of competing interests amid a viral outbreak that shows no signs of slowing.
Many view reopening schools as a precondition to reopening economies, largely because working parents rely on schools to care for their children during the workday.
There’s also tremendous educational pressure to provide in-person lessons.
When classes went virtual in the spring, districts across the country, including Philadelphia, saw participation rates drop. From early May to mid-June, only about two-thirds of Philadelphia public school students participated in online learning each week, according to district data. And there’s evidence that low-income children have been hurt the most by the pivot to online instruction.
Layer onto that the fact that several European countries have recently reopened schools without prompting a spike in coronavirus cases — a fact perhaps tied to the notion that children do not contract or spread this specific disease at high rates.
It is the adults who work in school buildings, however, who may be most at risk in any return-to-class plan — in addition to students’ family members. And the European countries that have reopened schools have done so after tamping down their coronavirus outbreaks.
Many Philadelphia school teachers point out that their buildings are rarely clean — even under normal circumstances.
Can a school district that’s struggled to abate asbestos be trusted to fight an invisible virus?
Some school districts — many in coronavirus hotspots — have already decided to start the school year online. A New York Times analysis recently found that most of the country’s large school districts are in areas where more than 5% of coronavirus tests are coming back positive. Many epidemiologists believe a community should be below the 5% threshold before reopening schools and other facets of society.
In recent weeks, Philadelphia has hovered right around that 5% mark, only further muddying the decision for district leaders.
