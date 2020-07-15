Philly schools plan for fall: Two days a week in-person, everyone wearing masks

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

School District of Philadelphia students will return to school in-person this fall, but on a part-time basis, officials announced Wednesday.

The plan calls for students to attend classes in their respective school buildings twice a week, while completing the rest of their work online. Some high-needs students will have the option to attend school four days a week, as will pre-K students.

Families that don’t feel comfortable sending their children to in-person school can opt for all-virtual instruction, officials said.

The district’s plan also requires increased daily cleanings, including the disinfection of “high-touch” surfaces every four hours. It also mentions the use of fans and outside “air dampers” to increase ventilation within buildings.

Families will be asked to monitor students for signs of sickness, but the district will not conduct daily temperature checks. Staff will have to fill out a “pre-entry screening form” before entering the building each day that asks about symptoms and contact with COVID-19 carriers.

Per the new plan, teachers are expected to provide in-person instruction four days a week. School staff are required to wear a mask at all times while in their school buildings, as are students.

Classes are slated to begin September 2, pending school board approval of a calendar change.

“This new normal will not be simple or easy,” said Superintendent William Hite. “But, as I’ve said before, the best way to work through a crisis is together. Advancing education safely in the new year will take all of us doing our part.”

The unanswered question is whether parents and staff will buy into the district’s plan, which has been telegraphed for weeks.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) — which represents teachers, nurses, and other school staff — tentatively endorsed a “hybrid” learning plan that includes some face-to-face instruction and some online instruction. But the PFT said its members preferred a plan where students attended in-person for a full week and then completed the following week online.