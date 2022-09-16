From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here.

Two South Jersey men have been charged in connection with a racial slur written on the door of a Black Rowan University student’s dorm room.

Officials confirm 19-year-old Alston Willis was charged with writing the slur and 20-year-old Danny D’Agastino was charged with trespassing. A third man involved has not been identified.

University spokesman Joe Cardona said the three people involved in the incident were not Rowan students, but were allowed into the Holly Pointe Commons by a student who attends the school.

“You’d hope that they stay with whoever brought them,” he said. “But in this case, the three gentlemen were in the hallway by themselves without their host that brought them in.”