Black educators to march for racial equity reform in Philadelphia schools

In recognition of protests responding to the police killings of Black Americans like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as the deep health and economic disparities the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed on communities of color, educators from across Philadelphia have organized an Educators and Students for Black Lives March.

Led by Black education organizations such as the Racial Justice Organizing Committee (RJOC) and the Melanated Educators Collective (MEC), in addition to Black Lives Matter Philly and a host of other co-sponsoring groups, Sunday’s march from City Hall to the School District of Philadelphia’s offices on North Broad Street is intended as the launch of a campaign demanding that the district make immediate structural changes to address issues of racial equity within schools.

Clarice Brazas of RJOC, a public school teacher from West Philadelphia who was one of the march organizers, said the pandemic was a major catalyst.

“Before we were doing this, [we] started organizing Grocery Store Philly, which is a place where we’re going into the communities that really have food deserts and making sure that they are able to access fresh food,” Brazas said in an interview before the march. “Not being able to be in school because of COVID-19 has really highlighted the ways that we rely on our students and they rely on us.”

RJOC core member Keziah Ridgeway, a humanities teacher at Northeast High School, said recent online accounts of racism in schools from Black students across Philadelphia and its suburbs — such as the Black Mainline Speaks Instagram account and Black at Masterman — are uniting Black educators right now. (Masterman students planned a demonstration in conjunction with the larger march Sunday.)