Black educators to march for racial equity reform in Philadelphia schools
In recognition of protests responding to the police killings of Black Americans like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as the deep health and economic disparities the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed on communities of color, educators from across Philadelphia have organized an Educators and Students for Black Lives March.
Led by Black education organizations such as the Racial Justice Organizing Committee (RJOC) and the Melanated Educators Collective (MEC), in addition to Black Lives Matter Philly and a host of other co-sponsoring groups, Sunday’s march from City Hall to the School District of Philadelphia’s offices on North Broad Street is intended as the launch of a campaign demanding that the district make immediate structural changes to address issues of racial equity within schools.
Clarice Brazas of RJOC, a public school teacher from West Philadelphia who was one of the march organizers, said the pandemic was a major catalyst.
“Before we were doing this, [we] started organizing Grocery Store Philly, which is a place where we’re going into the communities that really have food deserts and making sure that they are able to access fresh food,” Brazas said in an interview before the march. “Not being able to be in school because of COVID-19 has really highlighted the ways that we rely on our students and they rely on us.”
RJOC core member Keziah Ridgeway, a humanities teacher at Northeast High School, said recent online accounts of racism in schools from Black students across Philadelphia and its suburbs — such as the Black Mainline Speaks Instagram account and Black at Masterman — are uniting Black educators right now. (Masterman students planned a demonstration in conjunction with the larger march Sunday.)
“Hearing those stories, I think all of us that were Black or teachers of color … we were angry. We just knew that it was time to make our voices heard,” Ridgeway told WHYY. “Teachers make their voices heard in classrooms, and now we’re gonna bring it to the streets.”
MEC and RJOC recently issued a list of 10 demands for the school district that calls for school-based racial and bias training, funding of restorative justice and trauma response practices in schools, and equitable hiring practices of Black teachers, among other reforms. More than 200 individuals and organizations have signed on to a statement of support for the 10 demands.
Sunday’s Educators and Students for Black Lives March garnered over 400 RSVPs on Facebook, with speeches planned from educators, students and parents, including Philadelphia Home and School Council Shakeda Gaines, Central High School student Mariame Sisoke and City Councilmember Kendra Brooks.
“Currently, our schools do not function as places of freedom and safety for Black and brown students,” Brazas said. “These demands are a starting place for making schools in Philadelphia more racially just.”
