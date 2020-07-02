“Mommy, you’re Black,” my three-year-old boldly said to me out of the blue, while we were sitting in our living room.

The declaration caught me off guard — I hadn’t prepared for the talk at that moment but I knew I had to respond carefully and intentionally, with a statement that held impact. And I knew I had to do it then.

As parents, we cannot afford to push off conversations of race simply because they are difficult to navigate. When racism is ingrained into the DNA of this country — perpetuated by all the words left unsaid, all the ignorance never corrected and all the racist ideologies we didn’t reject — we have a responsibility to instill in our children everything we wish was never a real problem in the world.

“Yes I am, Aria, and so are you!” I responded to my daughter — a powerful statement for a child of an interracial couple. I don’t look at my daughter as 50% Black and 50% white, but I need to accept that in a world often cruel, she will be treated differently for the half of me that she is.

As much as people like to say they don’t see color, we all do. As we all should. There are many reasons why parents need to speak to children about racism and the protests against racial injustice. Among them is the need to deconstruct the concept of color-blindness. Research shows that children see color and even develop racial biases from infancy regardless of any parenting influence. Their exposure to the media, social constructs, and social cues, make it our job as parents is to combat conscious and unconscious bias. We need to raise socially conscious children without prejudices and with the knowledge and compassion to speak up for what is right.

As I’ve navigated this for the first time with my 3-year-old, especially during the last few weeks, I’ve come to realize some key points that I stick to:

Don’t ignore conversations of race because it’s uncomfortable.

Racism is not a new concept, nor did the outrage for racial injustice appear overnight. For decades, even centuries, the silence through homes across the country have hurt so many. Speaking up for what is right should not be controversial.

For my toddler, I buy dolls that look like her and ones that don’t. When we play, I often point out the dolls that look like her and the dolls that have white skin like her father and say: “This doll is Black and this doll is white, but they are both beautiful. All skin colors are beautiful.” It is extremely important to diversify the products you purchase for your child. In order to dispel racism, it is important to make diversity in their lives commonplace. It will spark curiosity and create open conversations.

Educate yourself, so that you can educate your children.

The history of racism stitched into this country is left out of history books and not taught in classrooms, so I’ve started to educate myself so that I can fill in the gaps and repair the disconnect.

I ordered the book, Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History by Vashtie Harrison, which depicts 40 Black women who changed the world. It’s important that we integrate history to include a true depiction of what this country was founded on. Black history is American History and should not be confined to being taught in the month of February with a watered down whitewashed narrative. Tolerance.org is also a great website with lesson plans that teach history pre and post-slavery, in additional to numerous resources. PBS also has several online resources that are great tools for families to learn together and Sesame Street recently had a compelling segment explaining racism and protests.

Knowledge starts in the home and with parents.