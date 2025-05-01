From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The squealing sounds of saws and the smell of wood dust filled the shop at Philadelphia Woodworks in Manayunk, where artisans make everything from dressers to bowls.

At his workstation, Roman McNichols, 16, sawed slabs of wood into usable cuts of lumber.

“My favorite is cedar, it smells like Christmastime,” he said. “Poplar smells pretty bad. But when they all mix together, it can be comforting when you walk in, you smell the sawdust, it puts me at ease.”

When Roman said he would “rather do woodworking” than play club sports, his mother took him literally, and signed him up for woodworking classes. Today, the Philadelphia teen loves problem solving as he perfects his craft.

He’s dedicated several hours a week at the shop, and has made everything from a dipping bowl to a chair.

“I just put on some music, and I just go,” Roman said. “Sometimes it’s stressful if I mess something up because wood’s expensive, but when I’m in the process it’s restful.”

He was one of several teens from the Philadelphia region to receive medals from the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award on Wednesday. The international youth program rewards teens and young adults for certain endeavors outside the classroom — for Roman, that includes his dedication to woodworking.

“Having this recognition is just beyond what I could have asked for,” he said.

Founded in 1956 by Prince Phillip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, the program encourages personal development through community service, outdoor recreation, sports and special skills.

During an awards ceremony at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, honored several teens who have accomplished everything from camping in the Appalachian Mountains, to building a robot.

As a working royal, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip promotes the benefits of nonformal education and represents the Duke of Edinburgh International Award.

“I hope that you feel that the award has made a little bit of difference to you, and I hope you’ll go on making a difference to others around you,” Prince Edward told the teens. “As you leave this room, just walk a few inches taller, and feel a bit proud of what you have done.”

The ceremony was just one stop during the Prince’s two-day trip to Philadelphia, which included a dedication ceremony for the Bicentennial Bell, and tours and discussions at Philadelphia Youth Basketball and Temple University.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, which currently enrolls more than 1.3 million kids and young adults across 130 countries, rewards participants with bronze, silver and gold medals as they reach certain milestones within the program.