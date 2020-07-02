Masterman and Central students use slurs, tell rape jokes in viral group chat

This story originally appeared on The Notebook.

Warning: This article contains obscene language.

Statement from Superintendent William Hite, issued July 1:

The School District of Philadelphia is fully committed to creating welcoming and inclusive environments for every student and staff member, without exception. In addition to our work to advance equity and culturally inclusive learning and work practices, we have a zero tolerance policy for harassment or hate speech of any kind. We will investigate all matters involving racist remarks and other hate speech in accordance with The Code of Student Conduct, the Employee Code of Conduct, and Board Policies 248 and 348, which cover Harassment and Discrimination of Students and Employees respectively. We will also make referrals to law enforcement agencies as warranted. All of us play a role in supporting a positive and supportive culture districtwide. We ask families to please talk with their children about the seriousness and potential consequences of these unacceptable behaviors.”

A group of freshman and sophomore boys who attend Masterman and Central High Schools are under investigation by the Philadelphia School District and their schools’ administrators after sending a long chain of messages to each other that contained racist, sexist, and anti-LGBTQ+ slurs.

On Wednesday, an unknown individual leaked screenshots of the private group chat on Instagram. The messages have since met with an avalanche of criticism online from classmates and Masterman and Central alumni.

In the chat, students joked about raping Black women, each other, and their classmates.

“They complain so much I [might] actual[ly] rape one of them to give them something to complain about,” one student said, referring to Black women.

“Dumbass bitch,” another said, referring to his classmate. “Rape D—.”

“K— I want to rape you,” another said, referring to someone else in the chat. “May I rape you K—?”

The students casually tossed out the n-word, the b-word and slurs like “tr**ny” and “f****t.” They named one of their chats “b*****s@f****t.com,” spelling out the words. They criticized women for not being grateful for their rights.

“Wom[e]n think they some sort of gods walking around with scum,” one student said. “Like hello who do you think gave you your rights?”

The School District and representatives from Masterman and Central said an investigation is ongoing into the students’ conduct. The screenshots were reported to the administration on Wednesday.

Central President Timothy McKenna said in a letter to parents that he’s using the school’s harassment policy to guide him through that investigation. The policy says the school prohibits any harassment on the basis of race, religion, gender, national origin, and sexual orientation, among other categories. It’s unclear whether the messages qualify as harassment because they were sent in a private group chat.