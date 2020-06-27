Black private school alum say they’ve reached ‘breaking point,’ demand change

When he was on the junior varsity water polo team at Germantown Academy in 2006, Christopher Golson used to play a game after practice with his teammates. The game was a modified version of H-O-R-S-E, except, he says, the letters of the game spelled a shortened version of the N-word.

When Golson, the only Black player on the team, asked if indeed that was the reference, he remembers a white teammate casually answering yes, before adding, “like you.”

“I realized at that moment I had no power,” said Golson, now 27.

For years, Golson buried the painful memory. But not anymore.

“I feel so encouraged and motivated that we finally have a platform to talk about all this stuff,” Golson said. “Because back when I was in school, I couldn’t talk about this.”

(Upon learning of Christopher Golson’s treatment on the water polo team, head of Germantown Academy Rich Schellhas, who joined the school after Golson left, personally apologized.)

In recent weeks, Black students around the country have flooded social media accounts with descriptions of racism they’ve faced in school. Their posts describe overzealous punishment from teachers, racist antagonism from fellow students, and racist assumptions about the wealth and intelligence of Black people.

Many of the accounts focus on graduates of magnet or private schools — schools that tend to be disproportionately white and wealthy. Germantown Academy, where Golson went to middle school, reports that two-thirds of its students identify as white.

One local instagram account — called @blackmainlinespeaks — already has over 18,000 followers, as of Friday. Another based on the experiences of Black students at Julia R. Masterman — a magnet school within the School District of Philadelphia, has nearly 2,000 followers.