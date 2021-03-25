South Jersey U.S. Rep. Andy Kim launches PAC to empower candidates of color

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey has launched a political action committee to help Asian Americans and other people of color run for office.

The In Our Hearts PAC formed in late 2020, but went public on Wednesday. It will endorse and donate to candidates running for office, but also recruit and train people interested in becoming an elected official.

In a statement, Kim said he created the committee to empower candidates of color who may be discouraged from running — like he was.

“When I first ran for Congress, insiders told me I can’t win because my majority-white district wouldn’t vote for an Asian American or a candidate of any color. With the help of many people, we proved them wrong and I want to now work with you to lift up AAPI and other candidates of color all over the country,” said Kim, the first Korean American from New Jersey to serve in Congress.