The history of violence against Asians and Asian Americans

Last week’s horrific mass shooting at an Asian massage parlor was yet another example of the anti-Asian racism which has heightened since the start of the pandemic. But this racism is far from new. From the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 to the abuse of Chinese laborers to Japanese internment camps of World War II, the U.S. has a long and brutal history of racism against Asians and Asian Americans. On this show, unpack the history with journalist MARI UYEHARA and JENNIFER HO, President of the Association of Asian American studies and professor of Ethnic Studies at the University of Colorado Boulder