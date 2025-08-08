Columnist Helen Ubiñas: My Philadelphia Inquirer farewell
Helen's initial 'Philly Shrug' column garnered major attention - but she continued to show up for victims of gun violence. She's leaving the Inquirer, but not journalism.Listen 18:10
For more than a decade, columnist Helen Ubiñas told Philadelphia’s stories with honesty, urgency and heart. Her voice cut through the noise. Whether in a newsroom, at a community meeting or covering a crime scene, her reporting felt personal. She showed up, showed up again, and did the work for people in the city touched by gun violence.
She wrote her final column for The Philadelphia Inquirer and joined Cherri Gregg for an exit interview.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.