Columnist Helen Ubiñas: My Philadelphia Inquirer farewell

For more than a decade, columnist Helen Ubiñas told Philadelphia’s stories with honesty, urgency and heart. Her voice cut through the noise. Whether in a newsroom, at a community meeting or covering a crime scene, her reporting felt personal. She showed up, showed up again, and did the work for people in the city touched by gun violence.

She wrote her final column for The Philadelphia Inquirer and joined Cherri Gregg for an exit interview.