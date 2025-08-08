Columnist Helen Ubiñas: My Philadelphia Inquirer farewell

Helen's initial 'Philly Shrug' column garnered major attention - but she continued to show up for victims of gun violence. She's leaving the Inquirer, but not journalism.

Air Date: August 8, 2025 12:00 pm
Listen 18:10

For more than a decade, columnist Helen Ubiñas told Philadelphia’s stories with honesty, urgency and heart. Her voice cut through the noise. Whether in a newsroom, at a community meeting or covering a crime scene, her reporting felt personal. She showed up, showed up again, and did the work for people in the city touched by gun violence.

She wrote her final column for The Philadelphia Inquirer and joined Cherri Gregg for an exit interview.

