New Jersey’s governor race is projected to be the most expensive in state history

This year’s tight race for governor in New Jersey is the most expensive in state history. According to the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, the combined spending by candidates and independent expenditure committees in the 2025 primary election exceeded $145 million. As of Oct. 3, Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli had spent about $23.6 million in the general election, in addition to $23.3 million spent by independent expenditure committees supporting both campaigns.

The total amount spent on the gubernatorial election is expected to top $200 million by Election Day, Nov. 4. In 2021, slightly more than $100 million was spent on that year’s gubernatorial election.

What’s driving the spending?

Democrats and Republicans are pouring money into the gubernatorial campaign because the race is being viewed as an early verdict on the Trump administration and the national political climate before next year’s midterm elections.

Major contributors

Since the end of June, Sherrill’s supporters have raised more than $15.5 million, slightly higher than the roughly $13.5 million collected by Ciattarelli’s.

The Democratic Governors Association has already spent nearly $10 million on the race, and the organization committed to spending an additional $20 million on ads before Election Day.

The Laborers’ International Union of North America and the American Federation of Teachers are major contributors for the Sherrill campaign.