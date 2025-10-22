New Jersey election 2025: What you need to know about casting your ballot as an older adult in the governor’s race
Older adults, who are also the most consistent voting bloc, have cited affordability as a top concern.
What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.
It’s going to be a closely contested race between Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciatarrelli and his Democratic counterpart Mikie Sherill. Older adults — age 50 and over — remain the most reliable and influential voting bloc in the Garden State, according to an AARP New Jersey report.
Affordability is a concern of a vast majority responding to an AARP survey, said Chris Widelo, the organization’s state director. He added that nearly half of the respondents said they’ve considered leaving the state with property taxes being the “chief factor.”
“When you look at things like property tax, the rising cost of utilities and just the overall cost of living in this area, it can be a big concern for people on a fixed income as to how they’re going to make ends meet,” Widelo said.
Sherrill has pledged to continue supporting the ANCHOR property tax relief program and the Stay NJ program.
Ciattarelli described those programs as “in-part gimmick.” He is proposing to freeze property taxes for older adults who turn 70, make all retirement income tax free and allow older adults to deduct 100% of their property taxes on their state returns.
Though it’s an influential group, Cathy Rowe, executive director of New Jersey Advocates for Aging Well, would like to see more recognition from politicians for older voters. Her organization estimates that adults 60 and over will outnumber the number of children in classrooms by 2034.
“For such an important voting bloc, they’re not really nurtured and there’s not action or accountability for issues that directly benefit older adults,” she said.
Rowe said the state needs to find a way “to keep the people that build New Jersey, made New Jersey what it is.” Her organization hopes the next governor will come up with a plan that addresses the changing demographics.
“We’d like to see more things that actually relate to the needs of an aging population,” she said. “I love kids, but at this moment in time, where the number of retirees is going to outnumber students, we’ve got to start thinking strategically about that.”
Is there any support for older adults needing help to cast a ballot in person?
The best way to find out about services to help older adults get to polling places is to contact your county voting officials.
“They have the most updated information on what organizations are providing rides to the polls,” he said. “Sometimes even the counties help coordinate that.”
Rowe said local senior bus services are also an option. She added that several towns are doing special rides on Election Day.
“If they’re not providing something, ask them to or tell them to; it’s necessary,” she said. “Transportation should not be a barrier to voting.”
Here’s what to know about vote-by-mail, if you are an older adult
Rowe said vote-by-mail has been helpful for older adults who are unable to vote in person. But she advises people to be extra careful to follow the instructions, especially if someone else is handling the ballot on behalf of the voter.
“There’s a lot of scenarios where that might happen,” she said. “Maybe you’re visually impaired and you can’t do it. Maybe you are having a health problem where you can’t go out and vote, or you might not be able to sign your name. Those are all just safe checks to make sure that you’ve cast your vote, someone isn’t writing in what they want instead of you.“
Overall, the same caution that is exercised with other important matters should be utilized with mail-in ballots, Widelo said.
“We wouldn’t give a check to somebody and ask them to drop it into a box on our behalf,” he said. “We really encourage people to take care, make sure that they are with somebody they trust — a loved one that they trust, or a friend — if they are going to ask for assistance.
Older adults should also be vigilant about what they receive in the mail. Rowe said sometimes residents might receive paperwork in the mail resembling a ballot, but it’s really a survey.
“If you’re not expecting a mail-in ballot, if you never signed up for one and one appears, make sure it really is. And not a form of marketing or campaign materials,” she said.
Mail ballot requests by mail in New Jersey should be sent in by Oct. 28. If you are requesting a mail ballot in person, the deadline is Nov. 3 at 3 p.m.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.