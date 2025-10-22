What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

It’s going to be a closely contested race between Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciatarrelli and his Democratic counterpart Mikie Sherill. Older adults — age 50 and over — remain the most reliable and influential voting bloc in the Garden State, according to an AARP New Jersey report.

Affordability is a concern of a vast majority responding to an AARP survey, said Chris Widelo, the organization’s state director. He added that nearly half of the respondents said they’ve considered leaving the state with property taxes being the “chief factor.”

“When you look at things like property tax, the rising cost of utilities and just the overall cost of living in this area, it can be a big concern for people on a fixed income as to how they’re going to make ends meet,” Widelo said.

Sherrill has pledged to continue supporting the ANCHOR property tax relief program and the Stay NJ program.

Ciattarelli described those programs as “in-part gimmick.” He is proposing to freeze property taxes for older adults who turn 70, make all retirement income tax free and allow older adults to deduct 100% of their property taxes on their state returns.

Though it’s an influential group, Cathy Rowe, executive director of New Jersey Advocates for Aging Well, would like to see more recognition from politicians for older voters. Her organization estimates that adults 60 and over will outnumber the number of children in classrooms by 2034.

“For such an important voting bloc, they’re not really nurtured and there’s not action or accountability for issues that directly benefit older adults,” she said.

Rowe said the state needs to find a way “to keep the people that build New Jersey, made New Jersey what it is.” Her organization hopes the next governor will come up with a plan that addresses the changing demographics.

“We’d like to see more things that actually relate to the needs of an aging population,” she said. “I love kids, but at this moment in time, where the number of retirees is going to outnumber students, we’ve got to start thinking strategically about that.”