The Democratic candidate for governor of New Jersey in this year’s high-stakes race is defending her Navy service record amid questions surrounding a cheating scandal during her time at the Naval Academy, and pushing back against the Trump administration’s release of her mostly unredacted military records.

Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli are competing to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in New Jersey, one of just two states, along with Virginia, that are electing a governor this year.

With mail-in ballots already being returned in the Nov. 4 contest, news stories surfaced Thursday saying that Sherrill did not participate in her 1994 Naval Academy graduation ceremony amid fallout from an exam cheating scandal, though she was not directly implicated and was awarded her degree and commissioned as an officer in the Navy.

Another news story from CBS showed that Sherrill’s military record was released — improperly and mostly unredacted — to a Republican operative in New Jersey.

The fallout from the reports has turned up the heat in a race that already was being closely watched as a sign of how voters are reacting to President Donald Trump’s second term and how Democrats are responding to their 2024 election defeat.

Here’s a closer look at what we know and what we don’t about the developments.

Sherrill’s Naval Academy commencement under scrutiny

The New Jersey Globe reported Thursday that Sherrill, whose campaign has hinged on her service as a Navy veteran and helicopter pilot, did not walk in the Naval Academy commencement ceremony in 1994 and didn’t appear in a commencement program from the ceremony. The story says it was a punishment after an exam cheating scandal that year.

In a statement, Sherrill noted that she graduated and got her commission as an officer despite not walking. She went on to pilot Sea King helicopters during her service, a regular part of her campaign speech on the trail.

“I didn’t turn in some of my classmates, so I didn’t walk, but graduated and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy, serving for nearly ten years with the highest level of distinction and honor,” she said.