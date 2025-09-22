What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

With the race for governor in New Jersey now heading into the homestretch, Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill faced off in a debate Sunday evening on the campus of Rider University in Lawrenceville.

The 90-minute discourse took place in a town-hall style setting in the Alumni Gymnasium with hundreds in attendance. It was moderated by “New Jersey Politics” host Laura Jones, and questions were posed by David Wildstein, New Jersey Globe editor-in-chief, Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute at Rider University, and New Jersey Monitor reporter Sophie Nieto-Muñoz, as well as pre-selected members of the audience.

Opening statements

While campaigning across the Garden State in recent weeks, both candidates promised to cut costs for Jersey families, if elected. The Ciattarelli campaign has stressed affordability, promising to cut state spending and lower taxes, while the Sherrill campaign has vowed to make New Jersey more affordable by fighting for tax relief and lowering energy costs.

The candidate’s opening statements largely reflected these themes.

“I’m a former Navy helicopter pilot, federal prosecutor, member of Congress and Jason and I are raising our four great kids, so that’s why I am laser-focused on driving down costs for families like yours,” Sherrill said.

She said she will declare a state of emergency on her first day as governor to freeze utility rate hikes and demand government accountability to save residents time and money.

Sherrill said while Ciattarelli will support abortion bans, she will fight to protect personal freedoms.

In his opening statement, Ciattarelli, a former Assemblyman and small businessman, went on the offensive, arguing New Jersey is in the midst of an affordability crisis and headed in the wrong direction.

“Because of the taxes you pay — and now because of your electricity rates — there’s a public education crisis in this state, nonviolent crime is through the roof, break-ins, car thefts,” he said. “These are the issues.”

Ciattarelli said his opponent will blame these problems on President Donald Trump, but challenged that the Democratic majority in Trenton is to blame for New Jersey’s problems.

With the general election about six weeks away, polls show Sherrill holding a steady lead. A recent Quinnipiac University poll found Sherrill was leading Ciattarelli by 8 points, while a Rutgers University poll last month gave Sherrill a 9-point edge among likely voters.